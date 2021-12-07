Former Trump Press Secretary Takes Media to Task for Asking Jen Psaki ‘Softball’ Questions

On this week’s “Sunday Night in America” segment on Fox News, former White House Press Secretary and “Outnumbered” co-host Kayleigh McEnany discussed the treatment she received from the media during her tenure as press secretary compared to current Press Secretary Jen Psaki. McEnany served as press secretary under President Trump from April 2020 to January 2021.

“Look, I went in and tried to clear my mind of what I knew about the media because I came from the campaign. I already knew the media was not fair. I agree with 56 percent of Americans who believe that journalists actively make up stories to fit their narrative,” McEnany said at the beginning of the segment.

“However, I wanted to reset, so I went in, tried to have a clean slate. However, the questions became very caustic very quickly, very personal,” she continued. “You contrast that to some of the questions currently being asked of Jen Psaki.”

McEnany went on to describe how reporters ask Psaki questions pertaining to the White House dog, the White House cat, and the color scheme of Air Force One.

“These are questions that don’t serve the American people,” McEnany stated. “These are questions I was never asked. Ultimately, I think a fair press is somewhere between the softballs Jen Psaki gets, the tough questions I got, somewhere in between where there’s substantive questions for the American people.”

Host Trey Gowdy then asked McEnany why she thinks the media asks “softball” questions to Democrats, noting that when he served in Congress, “Republicans get much tougher questions than Democrats.”

“When you look at the donations of journalists at a lot of these publications, who they’ve given to if they do give to a political candidate, it always is Democrat over Republican. This is a media that has a liberal bent. They exist in the confines of Manhattan largely and the D.C. swamp. They very rarely get outside the bubble,” McEnany explained.

“It’s a liberal profession, unfortunately. The questions don’t serve the American people.” she continued. “We need young people to go into journalism,” she added, who are “equal-opportunist questioners.”