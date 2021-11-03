covid-19
VIP

Americans' Concerns on the Pandemic are Falling: Poll

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
Posted: Nov 03, 2021 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Americans' Concerns on the Pandemic are Falling: Poll

Source: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The Wuhan coronavirus pandemic has deeply affected day-to-day life for millions of Americans. From school mask mandates to vaccine mandates, Americans appear divided on what the course of action should be to combat the virus. But, a new poll published this week shows that more Americans are feeling optimistic about where the country is headed in regards to the pandemic.

A Gallup poll published Wednesday shows that Americans are feeling more optimistic about the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic. The percentage of Americans who say the COVID-19 situation in the United States is improving has more than doubled between September and October, from 20 percent up to 51 percent. 

On the other hand, 31 percent of American adults said the pandemic situation is staying the same, and 18 percent of respondents said the pandemic is getting worse. In September, more than half of adults, 54 percent, said the pandemic was getting worse. 

In addition, Americans’ fear of catching the virus has decreased slightly, according to the poll. Thirty-six percent of respondents said they are concerned about catching the virus, down from 40 percent in September. 

Respondents were asked about their concerns regarding hospital capacity during the pandemic. The poll found that one-third of respondents, 33 percent, said that they are worried about the availability of hospital supplies, services, and treatment in their local area. This is down from 43 percent in September.

To wrap up, respondents answered how long they think the level of disruption occurring to travel, school, work, and public events will continue due to the pandemic. A mere 1 percent said that it would last “a few more weeks.” One-fifth of respondents, 20 percent, said “a few more months.” More than half, 51 percent, said “through the end of 2022.” Slightly more than one-fourth of respondents, 28 percent, said it would last longer than through the end of 2022.

Gallup’s survey was conducted from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24 and includes 4,000 respondents with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Virginia Does Not Have an Election Day, It Has an Election Season
Rebecca Downs

Before Phil Murphy Was Declared the Winner in NJ's Gov Race, We Had Dozens of Voting Machines Shut Down
Matt Vespa
GOP Retakes House of Delegates in Crazy Down Ballot Race Upsets
Rebecca Downs
Double-Counting? What Is This Fugazi Vote-Counting Scheme We Have Going on in New Jersey?
Matt Vespa
Launch Them Into the Sun: Why Does It Take the Networks So Long to Call the Virginia Elections?
Matt Vespa
Ohio State Lawmakers Introduce ‘Heartbeat Bill’ Replicating Texas’ Abortion Law
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular