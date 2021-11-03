Americans' Concerns on the Pandemic are Falling: Poll

The Wuhan coronavirus pandemic has deeply affected day-to-day life for millions of Americans. From school mask mandates to vaccine mandates, Americans appear divided on what the course of action should be to combat the virus. But, a new poll published this week shows that more Americans are feeling optimistic about where the country is headed in regards to the pandemic.

A Gallup poll published Wednesday shows that Americans are feeling more optimistic about the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic. The percentage of Americans who say the COVID-19 situation in the United States is improving has more than doubled between September and October, from 20 percent up to 51 percent.

On the other hand, 31 percent of American adults said the pandemic situation is staying the same, and 18 percent of respondents said the pandemic is getting worse. In September, more than half of adults, 54 percent, said the pandemic was getting worse.

In addition, Americans’ fear of catching the virus has decreased slightly, according to the poll. Thirty-six percent of respondents said they are concerned about catching the virus, down from 40 percent in September.

Respondents were asked about their concerns regarding hospital capacity during the pandemic. The poll found that one-third of respondents, 33 percent, said that they are worried about the availability of hospital supplies, services, and treatment in their local area. This is down from 43 percent in September.

To wrap up, respondents answered how long they think the level of disruption occurring to travel, school, work, and public events will continue due to the pandemic. A mere 1 percent said that it would last “a few more weeks.” One-fifth of respondents, 20 percent, said “a few more months.” More than half, 51 percent, said “through the end of 2022.” Slightly more than one-fourth of respondents, 28 percent, said it would last longer than through the end of 2022.

Gallup’s survey was conducted from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24 and includes 4,000 respondents with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.