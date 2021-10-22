McEnany on McAuliffe Cutting Interview Short: 'Democrats Definitely Believe That The Press Is in Their Corner'

Former White House Press Secretary and Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday that Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe recently cut an interview short because Democrats believe the media is on their side.

As Landon covered this week, McAuliffe abruptly ended an interview with a local television station WJLA 7News after telling the reporter, Nick Minock, he “should’ve asked better questions.”

"The Democrats definitely believe that the press is in their corner,” McEnany said on “Outnumbered.” “Just listen to their own words. Nancy Pelosi last week said you’re not doing enough in the media to sell my $3.5 trillion plan. Bernie said ‘hey, you don’t know what’s in the plan. America doesn’t because the media hasn’t told people. They believe the media’s in their corner. And when the media actually asks hard questions – which local reporters very often do – they can’t handle it.”

Last week, Minock interviewed both McAuliffe and his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, giving each candidate 20 minutes to speak on how they would lead if they were elected Governor next month. McAuliffe’s interview is considerably shorter – he shut it down after ten minutes.

In a video shared to Twitter, the station's anchor Jonathan Elias told viewers that both candidates were given the same amount of time.

“We do want to point out that the Terry McAuliffe interview is shorter than our interview with Glenn Youngkin. That was not by our doing. Nick offered both candidates 20 minutes exactly – to be fair – for the interviews. McAuliffe abruptly ended 7News' interview after just ten minutes and told Nick that he should have asked better questions and that Nick should have asked questions 7News viewers care about. That's what he said,” Elias said on-air.

According to the show’s transcript, McAuliffe told Minock as he stood up to leave. “Alright, we are over. That’s it. That’s it. Hey I gave you extra time. C’mon man. You should have asked better questions early on. You should have asked questions your viewers care about.”