Congress
VIP

Do Americans Think Lawmakers Should Work Across Party Lines More Often?

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 3:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Do Americans Think Lawmakers Should Work Across Party Lines More Often?

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier this month, Townhall covered an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, who said she is working on legislation with a Democratic colleague to introduce to the House of Representatives. Generally, we see Republicans and Democrats working issues separately due to differences in ideology. But, a poll published recently shows how Americans overwhelmingly feel about lawmakers working with colleagues across the aisle.

A new Hill-HarrisX poll published Friday shows that the majority of Americans say lawmakers in Congress should work across party lines more often. In the findings, 80 percent of registered voters think lawmakers should work with colleagues from the other party more often. The minority, 20 percent, said that lawmakers should only work with members of their own party.

The findings also broke down the respondents by political party. When it comes to Republican voters, 88 percent said that lawmakers should work across party lines more. Twelve percent oppose. In comparison, 74 percent of Democrats and 77 percent of Independents said that lawmakers from opposing parties should work together more. Twenty-six percent of Democrats and 23 percent of Independents oppose this idea.

Out of the 895 respondents, Republicans accounted for 36 percent, Democrats for 37 percent, and Independents accounted for 25 percent of the sample. The remaining 2 percent are undecided on which political party they belong to. Fifty percent of respondents hail from suburban areas, 30 percent come from urban areas, and 20 percent come from rural areas. 

The survey was conducted from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14 and has a margin of error of +/= 3.3 percentage points. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
One Traitor GOP Senator Has Already Declared He Won't Support Trump in 2024
Matt Vespa
'Lets Go Brandon' Tops iTunes Hip-Hop Chart, #2 Overall
Spencer Brown
Victory (Again) for GOP Against Dem Attempt at Federal Takeover of Elections
Spencer Brown

Rumors Swirl That Manchin's About to Leave His Party. The West Virginia Democrat Responds.
Leah Barkoukis
OSHA Instructs Federal Agencies Not to Record COVID Vaccine Side Effects
Katie Pavlich
‘High-Class Problem’: Here are the Latest Goods to See Prices Spike Due to Biden-flation
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular