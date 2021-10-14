New Poll Released on Americans and Limited Government

Since the coronavirus pandemic, limited government has been an issue at the forefront of political debate. Vaccine mandates, mask mandates, and the like have sparked support or outrage from Americans. Recently, President Biden announced vaccine mandates that would require private companies with 100 or more workers to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to regular testing. This move prompted several GOP lawmakers to come forward against this act of government overreach. A recent poll shows how Americans feel about the role of government and if the government is trying to do too much.

In a Gallup poll released Thursday, the findings show that the majority of Americans favor having reduced government, saying that the federal government is doing too much and that they would prefer a "hands-off" approach.

In the findings, 52 percent of respondents said that the government is doing too many things that should be left to individuals and businesses. On the other hand, 43 percent of respondents answered that they want the government to do more to solve the country's problems. Compared to Gallup's poll last year, 54 percent of respondents said the government should do more to solve the country's problems.

Broken down by political party, 80 percent of Republicans, 57 percent of Independents, and 18 percent of Democrats say the government is "trying to do too many things." In 2020, these numbers were at 74 percent, 38 percent, and 13 percent, respectively.

On the contrary, 15 percent of Republicans, 38 percent of Independents, and 78 percent of Democrats said the government "should be doing more." One year ago, 22 percent of Republicans, 56 percent of Independents, and 83 percent of Democrats felt this sentiment.

"All party groups are less likely now than a year ago to favor a more active government role, but independents' opinions have changed the most," the poll write-up explains, noting that the biggest shift was seen with Independents.

"The shift toward favoring a more active government role in 2020 was seen among Democrats and independents but not Republicans – likely a response to the coronavirus pandemic and in particular to then-President Donald Trump's approach to handling it. Trump generally opposed government efforts designed to slow the spread of the virus, such as face mask requirements and business and school closures," the poll write-up reads. "Last year marked only the second time in Gallup's 29-year trend that at least half of Americans endorsed an active role for the government on this item. The other pro-government response came in the weeks after the 9/11 terror attacks amid heightened concern about terrorism and a surge in trust in government."

Another pressing question asked in the poll pertained to the power of the federal government. In the results, 54 percent of respondents said the federal government has too much power. This includes 82 percent of Republicans, 59 percent of Independents, and 19 percent of Democrats. The last time the question was posed, in 2019, the result was 56 percent of respondents thought the government had too much power.

Gallup's questions on the role of government are asked annually as part of its Governance survey, which was conducted from Sept. 1 to Sept. 17 this year.