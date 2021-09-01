Honolulu Will Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination for a Slew of Indoor Establishments

The city of Honolulu is set to roll out a program requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter several indoor businesses, the city announced this week.

In a press release issued on Monday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the program, dubbed “Safe Access O’ahu.” Businesses that are affected by the mandate include restaurants, bars, indoor gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, museums, arcades, and other similar establishments.

Today, we announced a new program called “Safe Access O‘ahu” as part of our collective efforts to aggressively counteract the surge of #COVID19 cases in our community. This program was developed in collaboration with local business and restaurant leaders. pic.twitter.com/rx3i93ilY4 — Mayor Rick Blangiardi (@MayorRickHNL) August 31, 2021

“Given the continued high infection rates on O‘ahu and the strain to our hospital and emergency medical systems, it is my belief we must take additional steps to reduce the spread of the virus,” Blangiardi said in the press release. “We want to create safe spaces for employees and customers so they can feel confident the people around them are either vaccinated or have a negative test. We will continue to evaluate the program over the next 60 days and if the high infection rate or hospitalization rates have not improved, we will adjust the program to require mandatory vaccinations.”

While employees are urged to be fully vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus, it does provide an exception if an employee submits a weekly negative COVID-19 test. As for customers who are unvaccinated, they are required to submit a negative test no older than 48 hours with an accompanying ID to verify the test with the person’s identity.

Businesses subject to the program are required to post a notice in plain view at the entrance of the establishment. To show proof of vaccination, customers may provide a hard copy or a digitized copy of their state-approved vaccination card.

Exceptions to the mandate, which rolls out Sept. 13, include children under 12, individuals entering and leaving within 15 minutes in a 24 hour period, and restaurants that operate solely as take-out, delivery, or food trucks.

“We want to do everything we can to avoid another shutdown, and while businesses don't want more government mandates, we need to work together to increase vaccinations. Requiring vaccines or a negative test to enter establishments on Oahu is an important step that will help keep our businesses and employees safe, and will correspond to an increase in vaccination rates while we rebuild our economy,” said Sherry Menor-McNamara, the president and CEO of Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, in the press release.

In addition, the city will now require its mandatory employee vaccination program to include all city employees that will have workers physically present longer than 15 minutes per 24-hour day. These workers are required to complete a form affirming that they are fully vaccinated or exempted within the requirements set in place by the city.

Honolulu joins the likes of New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) implemented the “Key to NYC Pass” requiring individuals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter several kinds of indoor establishments.