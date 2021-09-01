Abortion

Male Democratic Lawmakers Have a Lot to Say about Texas’ New Abortion Legislation

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
Posted: Sep 01, 2021 5:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It’s been hours since Texas issued a sweeping ban on almost all abortions following the inaction of S.B. 8, also known as the “heartbeat bill” – legislation that prohibits abortion once fetal heartbeat is detected. And, several male liberals, including the president, shared plenty of thoughts on this issue – a stark contrast to the “no uterus, no opinion” argument hurled against men who voice a pro-life opinion on abortion.

Yesterday, in a last-ditch effort to stop S.B. 8 from becoming law, several abortion organizations and advocacy groups appealed to the United States Supreme Court to strike down the impending legislation. The Supreme Court stayed silent on the issue, allowing the ban to take effect overnight.

So, for an issue that liberal women have paraded for years as a “women’s issue,” shutting down men who support life, a slew of liberal male lawmakers were not shy sharing their opinions on the headlines of Texas’ landmark new law.

In a statement  released today, President Biden criticized the new law, calling it unconstitutional.

“Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect. This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century. 


The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes. And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with on connection to the individual. 


My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right.” 

The twisted moral of the story is simple – it’s “no uterus, no opinion” unless the man is pro-choice.

