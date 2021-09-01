Male Democratic Lawmakers Have a Lot to Say about Texas’ New Abortion Legislation

It’s been hours since Texas issued a sweeping ban on almost all abortions following the inaction of S.B. 8, also known as the “heartbeat bill” – legislation that prohibits abortion once fetal heartbeat is detected. And, several male liberals, including the president, shared plenty of thoughts on this issue – a stark contrast to the “no uterus, no opinion” argument hurled against men who voice a pro-life opinion on abortion.

Yesterday, in a last-ditch effort to stop S.B. 8 from becoming law, several abortion organizations and advocacy groups appealed to the United States Supreme Court to strike down the impending legislation. The Supreme Court stayed silent on the issue, allowing the ban to take effect overnight.

So, for an issue that liberal women have paraded for years as a “women’s issue,” shutting down men who support life, a slew of liberal male lawmakers were not shy sharing their opinions on the headlines of Texas’ landmark new law.

#SB8 represents the most cynical and brazen assault on Roe v. Wade to date. SCOTUS's decision to allow it to take effect is an abdication of its responsibility and undermines the health of women and their constitutional right to choose. We will not stand for it. — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) September 1, 2021

By its inaction, the Supreme Court ended abortion access in TX last night. Roe v. Wade was effectively overruled, not with a bang, but with a whimper, through the shadow docket. This is why we need to urgently pass the Women’s Health Protection Act—it can’t wait any longer. https://t.co/kGzPEaA4lN — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 1, 2021

While you were sleeping, in the dead of night, the rightwing extremist Supreme Court took a hacksaw to Roe v. Wade and overruled nearly 50 years of legal protections for women. https://t.co/iTBX6wSasA — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) September 1, 2021

Texas' new law is an assault on Roe v. Wade and an assault on women.



Let's be clear: women everywhere deserve the fundamental right to make their own healthcare decisions.



I will always fight to uphold that right, no matter what. We must #ProtectRoe. https://t.co/2mTW5LXA1Y — Joe Morelle (@RepJoeMorelle) September 1, 2021

Texas GOP banned all abortions after about 6 weeks, before many even know they’re pregnant, and the Supreme Court allowed the law to go into effect—effectively ending Roe v. Wade protections in Texas.



Congress must act. All women have a constitutional right to full health care. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) September 1, 2021

The Supreme Court’s decision to do nothing underscores why Congress must do everything we can to defend #RoeVWade.



Because safe and accessible reproductive health care is a human right. Period. https://t.co/GhmJ4RVv7G — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) September 1, 2021

Roe v. Wade made it clear: women have the constitutional right to make their own health care decisions. We must respond by passing the Women’s Health Protection Act to remove barriers to care and defend the right to choose. https://t.co/1Uadhi0ysX — Rep. John Larson (@RepJohnLarson) September 1, 2021

Yesterday, in the dark of night, the Supreme Court effectively nullified Roe v. Wade for citizens of the second largest state in the union.



You have the right to a safe, legal abortion. This is the beginning of the fight—not the end. https://t.co/Je0wIeIZDt — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) September 1, 2021

In a statement released today, President Biden criticized the new law, calling it unconstitutional.

“Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect. This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century.

The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes. And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with on connection to the individual.

My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right.”

The twisted moral of the story is simple – it’s “no uterus, no opinion” unless the man is pro-choice.