‘It’s Unacceptable’: Rep. Stefanik Slams President Biden for Removing the Hyde Amendment From 2022 Budget

On Tuesday. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and other House Republicans took to the House floor to address Congress as co-sponsors of H.R. 18, a bill which would make the Hyde Amendment permanent.

“As a new mom expecting a child this fall, I will never forget my husband and I hearing our child’s heartbeat for the first time. Truly, the greatest miracle of life,” Stefanik said in the opening of her speech. “But sadly, that culture and value of life is under attack.”

Stefanik explained how the Hyde Amendment, which bans taxpayer dollars from funding abortions, is omitted from President Biden’s proposed 2022 budget. Biden used to be a proponent of the amendment up until 2019. Without the Hyde Amendment, public funding for abortions could be on the horizon.

“American taxpayers should never be forced to pay for abortions and since 1976, this chamber has agreed and passed the Hyde Amendment with bipartisan support,” Stefanik said in her floor speech. “But now, President Biden and House Democrats, caving to the far left, are trying to reverse course and strip the Hyde Amendment from the budget.”

Historically, the Hyde Amendment has been supported by both Republicans and Democrats for more than 40 years, originally signed into law by President Carter.

“It’s unacceptable that President Biden is destroying a policy that has saved over 2.4 million innocent American lives,” Stefanik said. “It is a critical, lifesaving protection that goes beyond party line politics.”

Stefanik, a Catholic, has a strong track record of opposing abortion and voting for pro-life legislation. Along with opposing federal funds for abortion, she supports requiring insurance companies to disclose if they cover abortion before they are subsidized.

“It is about human life, and protecting the most innocent among us,” Stefanik said in her speech. “The majority of Americans agree that taxpayer dollars should never be used to fund abortions. Democrats should listen.”

Catholics on the other side of the political spectrum, however, could soon be in hot water with their faith for their steadfast support of pro-choice politics. United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced they are convening to draft a statement that could bar Catholic, pro-choice politicians, namely President Biden and Nancy Pelosi, from the sacrament of Holy Communion. Since then, over 60 Catholic House Democrats signed a letter asking the USCCB to reconsider their decision.

“We envision a world in which every child belongs to a loving family and agree with the Catholic Church about the value of human life. Each of us is committed to reducing the number of unintended pregnancies and creating an environment with policies that encourage pregnancies to be carried to term and provide resources to raise healthy and secure children.” the letter states. “We acknowledge and accept the tension that comes with being in disagreement with the Church in some areas. We recognize that no political party is perfectly in accord with all aspects of Church doctrine. This fact speaks to the secular nature of American democracy, not the devotion of our democratically elected leaders.”

Watch Stefanik’s full speech below: