Dems Scramble to Score Political Points in Response to Uvalde Tragedy

After the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, the Left is using the atrocities committed by the disturbed shooter to push for more federal government action they claim would prevent shootings, even though laws already on the books didn't stop the terror in Uvalde and it's unclear what additional laws may have prevented the violence.

Among the Democrats looking to politicize the tragedy even while the investigation remains ongoing was usual suspect Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Columbine.

Sandy Hook.

Parkland.



Uvalde.



I’m heartbroken that yet another school has been torn apart by gun violence. And I’m sickened that we haven’t been able to pass commonsense gun safety laws. We can’t let the NRA or the filibuster stop us from protecting our children. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 25, 2022

Warren and others have honed their narrative to focus on "gun control" policies that would make it impossible for there to be armed defenders in place to stop the Uvalde killer or others seeking to target innocent citizens.

Every mass shooting in the United States must fit into one of two media boxes: gun control or white supremacy. If it does not fit into those boxes, it simply disappears from the national scene. This is not a recipe designed to promote actual solutions. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 25, 2022

Liberal policymakers and others on the left have made vague demands for unspecific action, but these calls to "action" did nothing to stop the Uvalde gunman. Instead, a heroic armed Border Patrol Agent stopped him.

In Buffalo, the Left made it about race. In Uvalde, the Left is making it about guns. One thing is consistent, wherever there are dead bodies, you will find Leftists leveraging tragedy to restrict individual liberty with the false promise that only they can keep you safe. — Dan Proft (@DanProft) May 25, 2022

What the Uvalde killer had in common with the Buffalo shooter and others who have committed such evils is severe mental disturbance and disregard for morality and the law. What the Dems' reactions to these atrocities have in common is the total absence of a concrete plan to protect the American people.

The Left's frantic response that seeks to politicize the tragedy and use the deaths of innocent children to score political points got even more sickening on Wednesday when Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke crashed a press conference being held by Gov. Greg Abbott to provide an update on the victims and efforts to reunify families with their loved ones.

VIDEO: Beto O'Rourke CRASHES Greg Abbott's press conference providing an update on yesterday's shooting. pic.twitter.com/3DD5pB5yxa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 25, 2022

Beto's performative outrage is as sickening as it is unsurprising when it comes to the left's desire to politicize tragedy for their own personal or partisan gain.

The Left, as it displays again this week, has no solution to violence and evil in America apart from nonspecific calls for expanded one-size-fits-all federal interference in the lives of Americans. Their power-grabbing agenda doesn't put the American people, nor their safety, first.