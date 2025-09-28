Florida County Becomes First in Nation to Name a Road After Charlie Kirk

The Lake County Commission in Florida unanimously approved a resolution on Sept. 23 to rename a road after Charlie Kirk.

The proposal to honor the Turning Point USA founder who was assassinated earlier this month came from Commissioner Anthony Sabatini, who expressed his hope that the move would set off a nationwide trend.

HUGE NEWS—My Resolution to name a road in honor of the great Charlie Kirk just PASSED 5-0! Lake County is now the 1st local government in the nation to name a road after the great @charliekirk11



Thank you to my colleagues on the Lake County Commission & to Floridians across… pic.twitter.com/qHSHnwPeH8 — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) September 23, 2025

Amazing. In what I hope is the first of many, Lake County, Florida has just named a road after Charlie Kirk. I would love to see Charlie Kirk highways all over America as an enduring reminder of his sacrifice for this country. Thank you @AnthonySabatini for spearheading this! https://t.co/iOLuVlyKPz — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 23, 2025

"This is one of the big commuter roads that I chose," Sabatini explained, noting it will connect Lake and Orange counties "right between sort of the Disney theme park area in Orlando and our more residential county, and I think it's just a road that's gonna get a lot of eyes, people are gonna see it, it's gonna say a lot about our community."

Lake County, Florida has become the first in the US to approve naming a road after Charlie Kirk. Commissioner @AnthonySabatini spearheaded the effort. He joined me to discuss the reason behind the move. @livenowfox pic.twitter.com/YOmFftd7iB — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) September 25, 2025

The sign has already been completed, according to Sabatini, and he anticipates installation will occur in the next two weeks.

Lake County, Florida voted 5-0 in FAVOR of renaming one of their roads to "Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway" in honor of Charlie.



This comes after leftists criticized the board during a meeting for their proposal, calling Charlie "divisive" and "racist"



Amazing job Lake County! 👏🏻… pic.twitter.com/ChGmMpqcPo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 25, 2025

