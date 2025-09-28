VIP
According to Kamala, It's Everyone Else's Fault
Trump's Reckoning With the United Nations
What Do You Think About Bill Maher's 'Grand Bargain' Between Conservatives and Liberals?
Kash Patel Clarifies Why There Were Hundreds of FBI Agents on the Hill...
Democrats Need to Stand Up to Their Radicals Before It's Too Late
Thanks to Leftists, Perhaps Women Do Have Fewer Rights Today
Dearborn Residents Clash With City Council Over Mosque's Early Morning Call to Prayer
The Day of American Atonement
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 287 – The Yom Kippur Scapegoat Was Crucified...
Multiple Victims After Shooting at Michigan Church, Church on Fire, Shooter Down
Netanyahu Made Lemonade Out of Lemons at the UN
Trump's SEC Reform Frees Companies to Focus on Long-Term Growth, Not Quarterly Games
When Science Becomes Politics: Why Doctors Oppose Kennedy by Default
Jury Indict Women Who Hunted ICE Agent and Posted His Address Online
Florida County Becomes First in Nation to Name a Road After Charlie Kirk

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 28, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Lake County Commission in Florida unanimously approved a resolution on Sept. 23 to rename a road after Charlie Kirk. 

The proposal to honor the Turning Point USA founder who was assassinated earlier this month came from Commissioner Anthony Sabatini, who expressed his hope that the move would set off a nationwide trend. 

"This is one of the big commuter roads that I chose," Sabatini explained, noting it will connect Lake and Orange counties "right between sort of the Disney theme park area in Orlando and our more residential county, and I think it's just a road that's gonna get a lot of eyes, people are gonna see it, it's gonna say a lot about our community." 

The sign has already been completed, according to Sabatini, and he anticipates installation will occur in the next two weeks. 

