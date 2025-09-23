Trump Buries 'Green' New Scammers at the UN
Will This Be the Site of Trump's Presidential Library?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 23, 2025 10:40 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Tuesday the state Cabinet will vote next week on dedicating land to house President Trump’s presidential library at Miami Dade College.

Uthmeier, who plans to vote yes, said the library will tell the greatest comeback story in American political history as well as  detail the president's successes in office. 

"Surviving two assassination attempts, securing the border, and rebuilding our nation’s military are just a few stories this great library will tell," the Florida AG said on X. "Thank you Gov. DeSantis and MDC President Madeline Pumariega for your leadership. It’s been an honor to work on this project with the Trump Library Foundation!"

Gov. Ron DeSantis will propose the 2.63-acre parcel of land during the Sept. 30 meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund. 

The property, adjacent to the Freedom Tower, or what's referred to as the "Ellis Island of the South," is the perfect location to tell Trump's story, Uthmeier said. It is currently used as an employee parking lot for Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson Campus. If approved, it would be the first presidential library in the Sunshine State.

"President Trump has achieved results for the American people and made a lasting impact on our nation’s history," DeSantis said in a statement. "No state has better delivered the President’s agenda than the Free State of Florida, and we would be honored to house his presidential library here in his home state."

