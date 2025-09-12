Pete Hegseth Needs to Settle All the Family’s Business
BREAKING: Trump Announces Huge Development in Manhunt for Kirk Assassin

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 12, 2025 8:19 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump appeared live on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning and revealed big news about the status of the manhunt for the suspect who assassinated Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

“Can I always say, “I think” just to protect us all (legally)…I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody, OK, in custody. Everyone did a great job, they worked with the local police, the governor, everybody did a great job…”

A manhunt has been underway since Wednesday after the 31-year-old conservative activist was fatally shot on the first stop of The American Comeback Tour at the Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

During a Thursday night press conference authorities released additional footage of the suspect fleeing from the rooftop where he fired a single shot at Kirk during a Q&A session with audience members. 

“Somebody who was very close to him turned him in,” Trump revealed Friday, later adding that Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is "intent" on seeking the death penalty for the suspect. 

