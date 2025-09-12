BREAKING: Trump Announces Huge Development in Manhunt for Kirk Assassin

President Trump appeared live on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning and revealed big news about the status of the manhunt for the suspect who assassinated Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

“Can I always say, “I think” just to protect us all (legally)…I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody, OK, in custody. Everyone did a great job, they worked with the local police, the governor, everybody did a great job…”

Trump has announced the status of the manhunt for Charlie Kirk's assassin:



"With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody." pic.twitter.com/c3zY4gHH0Z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

A manhunt has been underway since Wednesday after the 31-year-old conservative activist was fatally shot on the first stop of The American Comeback Tour at the Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

During a Thursday night press conference authorities released additional footage of the suspect fleeing from the rooftop where he fired a single shot at Kirk during a Q&A session with audience members.

🚨WOW: Governor Cox announces that there have been more than 7,000 TIPS AND LEADS from the public in the manhunt for the Charlie Kirk Assassin.



The public wants him CAUGHT.



That's the most information from the public since the Boston Marathon Bomber. pic.twitter.com/UH73C2Qgji — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

The FBI is releasing video of the shooter who murdered Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Following the shooting, the individual jumps from a rooftop and runs away from the location. Trace evidence collected from the rooftop includes shoe impressions, a… pic.twitter.com/hDVVFKUhYl — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 12, 2025

“Somebody who was very close to him turned him in,” Trump revealed Friday, later adding that Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is "intent" on seeking the death penalty for the suspect.

.@POTUS: "Essentially, somebody that was very close to him turned him in." https://t.co/JB9H7yTs5C pic.twitter.com/TMCwKbfH2m — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 12, 2025