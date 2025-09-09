Nuclear Option? How Senate Republicans Plan to Clear Out Nominee Backlog
Tipsheet

Duffy Warns Charlotte at Risk of Losing Federal Funding Over Train Murder

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 09, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Department of Transportation will investigate the Charlotte transit system after the tragic murder of Iryna Zarutska on the Lynx Blue Line last month, Secretary Sean Duffy announced Monday.

The Transportation secretary said federal funding could be withheld from the city if safety failures are discovered.

The murder, which took place Aug. 22, received national attention over the weekend after surveillance footage was released showing repeat offender Decarlos Brown sitting behind the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee before he pulls out a knife and begins the grisly attack.

"I stand firm with President Trump’s message of zero tolerance for criminality, especially on our federal DOT funded public transportation," Duffy said in a statement. "If mayors can’t keep their trains and buses safe, they don’t deserve the taxpayers’ money.

"@USDOT will be investigating Charlotte over its failure to protect Iryna Zarutska," he continued. "And we will also be looking at other crime ridden cities across the country. 

"I was moved by a Charlotte resident who said today: 'I don’t feel safe on public transportation. But, I have to work.' No American should be put in that position and the Trump administration will do everything in its power to change that," Duffy added.

Separately, FBI Director Kash Patel said his agency has been investigating the killing "from day one."

