'Welcome to President Trump's Golden Age': White House Touts Latest Investment by Major US Company

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | August 13, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

GE Appliances announced Wednesday a $3 billion investment to expand manufacturing in the United States over the next five years.

More than 1,000 new jobs are expected from the plan, which will “expand its air conditioning and water heating portfolio, increase production output across all product lines, and further modernize its 11 U.S. manufacturing plants with new automation and capital equipment,” the company said.

The initial phase will begin at plants in Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina. 

Capabilities at GE’s LaFayette, Georgia, plant will be ramped up so that production of gas ranges made in Mexico will happen in the U.S., and some refrigerator models now made in China will be manufactured at its plant in Alabama—moves highlighted by the Trump administration. 

The investment is the second largest in the company's history, and once complete, it means GE Appliances will have invested $6.5 billion across its U.S. manufacturing plants and distribution network since 2016. 

“We are defining the future of manufacturing at GE Appliances by investing in our plants, people, and communities,” said Kevin Nolan, President and CEO of GE Appliances. “No other appliance company over the last decade has invested more in U.S. manufacturing than we have, and our $3 billion, five-year plan shows that our commitment to U.S. manufacturing will continue into the future.”

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY JOBS

