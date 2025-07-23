CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Response to Stephen Colbert's Show Being Canceled
Tipsheet

Homan Had the Perfect Response to Hunter Biden's Criticism of ICE

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 23, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Border czar Tom Homan was unfazed by Hunter Biden’s criticism of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, saying he doesn’t “really care what the former first drug addict thinks.”

Homan was responding to Biden’s recent profanity-laced interview with YouTube creator Andrew Callaghan, where the former first son appeared to take issue with losing cheap labor if illegal immigrants are sent back to their home countries.

“How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned?” Biden asked. “How do you think you have food on your f****** table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your f****** garden. Who do you think is here by the f******  sheer f******  just grit and will that they figured out a way to get here because they thought that they could give themselves and their families a better chance. And he’s somehow convinced all of us that these people are the f****** criminals?”

"I just thank God every morning I wake up we got President Trump in the Oval Office," Homan told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. "And because of President Trump, in seven weeks we got the most secure border in this nation's history.

"And now we're arresting public safety threats and national security threats every day across this country," he continued. "We've already arrested three times the number of criminals that Biden did in the same timeframe."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

