Tipsheet

DWS Claims Trump, Miller Trying to 'Bleach America' Through Deportation Operations

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 07, 2025 12:00 PM
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz believes President Trump’s mass deportation operation is an effort to “bleach America.”

The Florida Democrat has been making the case in interviews and on social media that the administration wants to “round up as many brown people as they can, and they are focused on making sure that they can get rid of immigrants to this country who helped make our country great.”

Speaking to MSNBC, Wasserman Schultz took issue with the fact that not all those who have been detained are among “the worst of the worst.” While the administration did emphasize deporting the worst criminal aliens first, border czar Tom Homan was clear that that doesn’t mean others in the country illegally are welcome to stay. 

In a separate interview on MSNBC, she criticized the Big Beautiful Bill and the funding that will now go toward immigration enforcement operations. 

"Again, more Trump lies, more people being thrown into a dire situation where many of them will ultimately die when they’re deported back to countries like Venezuela and Haiti, which clearly don’t have conditions in which it is safe or a place that has the environment to take people back," she said. 

"This is a situation in which they want to bleach America. You heard what [White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen] Miller said," the Democrat continued, referring to a clip of Miller touting the OBBB's funding to assist federal agents in removing illegal immigrants. "He is a vile human being." 

