Duffy Explains 'Key' Part of Plan to Address Air Traffic Controller Shortage

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently explained how the department will address the air traffic controller shortage.

Speaking to CBS News, Duffy said the fix won’t happen overnight but they have a plan to increase the workforce.

"I think what is key, we have offered a bonus to air traffic controllers who are eligible to retire,” Duffy said. “We are going to pay them 20 percent bonus on their salary to stay longer. Don't retire.

"So as we bring more air traffic controllers in, and keep the older, experienced controllers, we're going to be able to make up that difference,” Duffy added, acknowledging it will “take time.”

“It’s going to take us months if not years to make up the difference,” he said.

In February, Duffy announced the department's plan to "supercharge the hiring of air traffic controllers," including increasing starting salaries, streamlining hiring, and recruiting top talent.

“This staffing shortage has been a known challenge for over a decade, and this administration is committed to solving it," he said at the time. "The new streamlined hiring process is just the first step to deliver on President Trump’s agenda to prioritize the American people’s safety and modernize the federal government."

Sharing the clip on X, Duffy said the plan will "help end the [air traffic controller] shortage for good."

"No more passing the buck!" he added.