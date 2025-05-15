A Familiar Face Was Arrested at a Senate Committee Hearing on Wednesday

Ben Cohen, the co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, was removed from a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Wednesday that featured Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Shortly after the hearing began, protesters began making a scene and were led out of the room. At this point, Cohen can be seen behind Kennedy standing up and yelling about how “Congress pays for bombs.”

While he was escorted away, he could still be heard yelling about Gazan children.

On X, he commented on footage of the scene, writing: “I told Congress they’re killing poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and they’re paying for it by kicking poor kids off Medicaid in the US. This was the authorities’ response.”

According to NBC News, Cohen was one of seven people arrested at the hearing.