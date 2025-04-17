Another Poll Proves Trump's Deportation Policies Are Right on Target
Tipsheet

Should Harris Jump in the Race for CA Governor? New Survey Shows Where Voters Stand.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 17, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Former Vice President Kamala Harris may be leading in a new hypothetical gubernatorial primary survey, but half of California voters don’t want to see her jump in the race.

Advertisement

According to a new Emerson College/ Inside California Politics/The Hill poll, 31 percent of those who plan to vote in the June 2026 primary election for governor said they will support the former Democratic presidential nominee—more than 20 percentage points above former Representative Katie Porter (8 percent) and Republican Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco (4 percent).

Without Harris on the ballot, support for Porter jumps 4 percentage points, though a majority of voters, 54 percent, are undecided about which candidate they would support in the race if that’s the case. 

Voters are evenly split on whether the Democrat should run, however. 

Advertisement

The economy was the main concern for 40 percent of California voters, followed by affordable housing (24 percent), threats to democracy (7 percent), immigration (7 percent), and crime (7 percent.)

“How competitive the 2026 gubernatorial primary in California depends on whether or not Harris runs -- other candidacies, like Katie Porter’s, are contingent on whether or not the former Vice President enters the race,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “Harris garners 49% of Democrats, while Porter gets 13%. Without Harris in the race, Porter’s support among Democrats rises to 21%, which would make her an early frontrunner in a crowded field.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement