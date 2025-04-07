So, That's How The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg Got Added to That Signal Chat
How Anti-Gunner Groups Use Fear to Fundraise
Lithuania: The European Friend We Don’t Deserve
Trump’s Tariffs: Correctionism, Not Protectionism
Do These Signs at Anti-Trump Rallies Mean What Conservatives Think?
Surprise: The Thing That Trans Activists Tell Us Basically Never Happens...Just Happened A...
Senator Kim’s Vote to Block Arms Sales to Israel Is More than a...
No Leftists, the Stock Market Temporarily Tanking Due to Tariffs Isn’t a Big...
Here’s What Scott Jennings Is Thinking As All These Books About 2024 Campaign...
Tipsheet

'So Stupid': Trump Takes Issue With What This Reporter Asked About His Tariffs, the Market

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 07, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Trump in no uncertain terms told a Bloomberg reporter what he thought about her question regarding his tariffs and the stock market.

The reporter asked the president aboard Air Force One on Sunday whether there is “pain in the market at some point you’re unwilling to tolerate?”

“I think your question is so stupid,” he told her. “I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something — and we have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen.”

"They took our businesses, they took our money, they took our jobs," he continued. "They moved it to Mexico, they moved it to Canada, they moved a lot of it to China! And it's not sustainable. We're not gonna do it. Now we have hundreds of billions of dollars that's pouring into our country on a monthly basis...and eventually it's gonna straighten out and our country will be solid and strong again."

While Trump said he's not sure what will happen with the stock market, he was confident the U.S. will be a "lot stronger."

"It'll be a country like no other," he said. "It'll be the most dominant country economically in the world, which is what it should be." 


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

