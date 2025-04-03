Lefty Trump Supporter Highlights the Biggest Threat to the MAGA Movement
Tipsheet

High Ranking MS-13 Leader Nabbed in New York

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 03, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

A high ranking MS-13 leader was arrested in New York this week for his alleged role in the murders of 11 people.

Joel Vargas-Escobar, or “Momia,” had previously been deported to El Salvador but illegally re-entered the United States, where he has been a fugitive for about four years.

“The American people are safer following the arrest of yet another MS-13 leader thanks to the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division and Joint Task Force Vulcan,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “This terrorist entered our country illegally and is accused of orchestrating 11 murders — under President Trump’s leadership, we will not rest until this terrorist organization is completely dismantled and its members are behind bars.”

Vargas-Escobar and his co-defendants are allegedly part of MS-13’s command and control structure in Las Vegas and California and exercised significant leadership roles in the organization’s operations. The indictment charges members of the “Parkview” clique of MS-13 with committing 11 murders over about a year in Nevada and California. According to the indictment, many of the victims were allegedly kidnapped by MS-13 members and taken to remote locations in the mountains and desert where they were tortured and killed.

Vargas-Escobar was the alleged leader of the Parkview clique of MS-13 in Las Vegas and personally ordered two of the charged murders. He was deported to El Salvador in 2018 but illegally re-entered the country. (DOJ)

The Globalist Authoritarians Are Playing With Fire Kurt Schlichter
“The arrest of yet another violent and dangerous MS-13 leader is a major win for our FBI agents, law enforcement partners, and safer American streets,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Our agents and analysts are continuously coordinating across multiple field offices and investigating with our valued partners to keep this work going — and we will not stop until that work is done.”

