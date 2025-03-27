Secretary Collins Goes Off on CNN Host After Getting Asked This Question
Tipsheet

Kennedy Announces 'Dramatic Restructuring' of HHS, Including Big Workforce Cuts

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 27, 2025 11:00 AM
Pool via AP

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a "dramatic restructuring" of the agency on Thursday, including the elimination of some 10,000 jobs to comply with President Trump’s workforce optimization executive order.

“We are streamlining HHS to make our agency more efficient and more effective,” Kennedy said on X discussing the changes. “We will eliminate an entire alphabet soup of departments, while preserving their core functions by merging them into a new organization called the Administration for a Healthy America or AHA. This overhaul will improve the health of the entire nation — to Make America Healthy Again.”


The restructuring will address this and serve multiple goals without impacting critical services. First, it will save taxpayers $1.8 billion per year through a reduction in workforce of about 10,000 full-time employees who are part of this most recent transformation. When combined with HHS’ other efforts, including early retirement and Fork in the Road, the restructuring results in a total downsizing from 82,000 to 62,000 full-time employees.

Secondly, it will streamline the functions of the Department. Currently, the 28 divisions of the HHS contain many redundant units. The restructuring plan will consolidate them into 15 new divisions, including a new Administration for a Healthy America, or AHA, and will centralize core functions such as Human Resources, Information Technology, Procurement, External Affairs, and Policy. Regional offices will be reduced from 10 to 5.

Third, the overhaul will implement the new HHS priority of ending America’s epidemic of chronic illness by focusing on safe, wholesome food, clean water, and the elimination of environmental toxins. These priorities will be reflected in the reorganization of HHS.

Finally, the restructuring will improve Americans’ experience with HHS by making the agency more responsive and efficient, while ensuring that Medicare, Medicaid, and other essential health services remain intact. (HHS)

“Over time, bureaucracies like HHS become wasteful and inefficient even when most of their staff are dedicated and competent civil servants,” Kennedy said in a statement. “This overhaul will be a win-win for taxpayers and for those that HHS serves. That’s the entire American public, because our goal is to Make America Healthy Again.”

 

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR

