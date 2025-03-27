Secretary Collins Goes Off on CNN Host After Getting Asked This Question
Democrats Have a Laughable Theory on Why Trump Is Dismantling the Department of Education

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 27, 2025 9:30 AM
Democrat talking heads have a theory about why the Trump administration wants to dismantle the Department of Education—Republicans, they believe, want to keep Americans uneducated not only to control them but for economic reasons as well. 

During a conversation between former CNN host Don Lemon and “The View’s” Sunny Hostin, the two discuss this Democrat talking point. 

"Why do they want to gut education? Because a less educated America is a permanent working under class - you can pay those people a lot less, you can make a lot more that way," Hostin said. 

"And control them," Lemon interjected. 

Hostin agreed, going on to note that college educated Americans are more likely to support Democrats because they have "critical thinking skills." 

"If Democrats were really, really smart they would really figure out a way to provide free college education for everyone," she added. 

As White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pointed out recently, however, the reason Democrats are upset over Trump’s effort to dismantle the agency is because it’s “overwhelmingly staffed by Radical-Left Marxist bureaucrats...[who have been] using their position and influence inside the Department of Education to try to force agendas like radical gender ideology, like critical race theory, like diversity, equity, and inclusion, and all kinds of anti-America curricula and policies on the American people, on our students, on our children. So it’s taking away from parents the ability to control and direct the education of their own kids…"

