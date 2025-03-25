Gabbard Outlines Major Threats Against the United States
Tipsheet

Trump Pulls Mayorkas' Secret Service Protection

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 25, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump revoked the Secret Service detail for former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. 

“Former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Mr. Hunter and Ms. Ashley Biden and their families are no longer protectees of the United States Secret Service,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed to The Washington Post.

Mayorkas, who led the Department of Homeland Security during President Joe Biden’s administration, was not automatically guaranteed Secret Service protection after leaving office in January, but Biden ordered a six-month extension. His detail would have run through mid-July had Trump not canceled it.

Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden, the former president’s children, also ended Monday — one week after Trump said he was terminating it. [...]

The Secret Service was alerted on Friday that the Mayorkas detail was being shut down, internal records show. (The Washington Post)

On Monday, the president shared a Truth Social post about the development. 

The Crucial Detail That's Missing in the Hegseth Signal Chat Saga
