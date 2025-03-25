Trump Pulls Mayorkas' Secret Service Protection

President Donald Trump revoked the Secret Service detail for former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Mr. Hunter and Ms. Ashley Biden and their families are no longer protectees of the United States Secret Service,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed to The Washington Post.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: President Trump REVOKES Secret Service protection for Alejandro Mayorkas. pic.twitter.com/x4p3FZIuAa — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 24, 2025





Mayorkas, who led the Department of Homeland Security during President Joe Biden’s administration, was not automatically guaranteed Secret Service protection after leaving office in January, but Biden ordered a six-month extension. His detail would have run through mid-July had Trump not canceled it. Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden, the former president’s children, also ended Monday — one week after Trump said he was terminating it. [...] The Secret Service was alerted on Friday that the Mayorkas detail was being shut down, internal records show. (The Washington Post)

On Monday, the president shared a Truth Social post about the development.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump has REVOKED the Secret Service protection of former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas



GOOD! That traitor sold out our country to the cartels, so taxpayers should NOT be paying for his security.



Now charge him with treason for aiding and abetting an… pic.twitter.com/Aspo8IrBqb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 24, 2025

‼️‼️LONG OVERDUE: President Trump revokes former DHS Secretary Mayorkas's Secret Service protection.



Mayorkas was not only involved in maintaining Biden's open border policy, he tried to cover up the Secret Service failures after the assassination attempt against Trump in… pic.twitter.com/yleb6FRMm6 — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) March 24, 2025





Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.