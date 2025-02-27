How You Can Accelerate the Total Collapse of the Democrat-Media Empire
Walz Caught Red-Handed Using These Two Ridiculous Words to Describe Republicans

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 27, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Gov. Tim Walz is being blasted on social media for calling Republicans “fascists and Nazis” in an audio recording obtained by Alpha News. 

“I see the pundits on TV [saying] ‘what’s wrong with the Democratic Party?’ What’s wrong is our country is being stole by fascists and Nazis,” the former Democratic vice presidential nominee says in the tape. 

Sen. Nate Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, provided the recording to Alpha News and said the remarks were made during the Minnesota Nurses Association’s (MNA) Day on the Hill Tuesday—an event to spotlight healthcare issues during Minnesota’s 2025 legislative session. […]

Walz—who has repeatedly championed unity with a campaign message of “One Minnesota”—said in a text message to supporters Wednesday that he won’t make a bid for the open U.S. Senate seat but is still exploring a possible third term as governor.

“If you’re ready to keep fighting for a future where no one is left behind and nobody gets told they don’t belong, stand with me and send a donation to power our work today,” the text said. (Alpha News

This is not the first time Walz has made similar comments. He said on MSNBC Elon Musk made a Nazi salute at the inauguration and likened Trump's Madison Square Garden event during the campaign to a Nazi rally. 

