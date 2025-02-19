Is This What Caused Young People to Move Toward the Right?
Buttigieg Questions Recent FAA Firings. Duffy Responds.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 19, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy accused his predecessor of “mismanagement” after he took to X questioning the recent firings of FAA employees. 

"The flying public needs answers," former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote. "How many FAA personnel were just fired? What positions? And why?"

Duffy explained the firings but also called out Buttigieg's tenure. 

"Mayor Pete failed for four years to address the air traffic controller shortage and upgrade our outdated, World War II-era air traffic control system," Duffy responded. "In less than four weeks, we have already begun the process and are engaging the smartest minds in the entire world. 

"Here’s the truth: the FAA alone has a staggering 45,000 employees," Duffy continued. "Less than 400 were let go, and they were all probationary, meaning they had been hired less than a year ago. Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go. 

"Mayor Pete chose to use this amazing department—that is so critical to America’s success—as a slush fund for the green new scam and environmental justice nonsense," he added. "Not to mention that over 90% of the workforce under his leadership were working from home - including him. The building was empty! 

"When we finally get a full accounting of his mismanagement, I look forward to hearing from him," Duffy said. "In the meantime, I will not rest until I return the Department of Transportation and its incredible employees to its mission of efficiency and safety."



 

