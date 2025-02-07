These Are the Gifts Netanyahu, Trump Exchanged During Visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted President Donald Trump a golden pager this week during his visit to Washington, D.C., a reference to the nation’s intelligence operation that targeted scores of Hezbollah members last year.

In September, more than 30 members of the terrorist organization were killed and over 3,400 others were injured when their pagers exploded. The next day, hundreds of walkie-talkies blew up as well.

The golden pager presented to Trump is mounted on wood and includes a plaque on the bottom that reads: “To President Donald J. Trump, Our greatest friend and greatest ally. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

He also gifted the 47th president a regular pager.

“That was a great operation,” the president commented about the gift.

In exchange, Trump presented Netanyahu with a signed photo of the two of them from the visit: “To Bibi, a great leader!”

