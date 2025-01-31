Shanahan Has a Warning for Senators Who Oppose Confirming RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s former running mate Nicole Shanahan is threatening to fund primary challengers to senators who oppose President Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

In a video posted on X, Shanahan explained that she “cut large checks” in 2020 to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to help Democrats flip Senate seats in Georgia, where Sens. Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff were elected.

"Please know I will be watching your votes very closely,” she told the two Democrats. “I will make it my personal mission that you lose your seats in the Senate if you vote against the future health of America's children."

She then extended her message to Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), James Lankford (R-OK), Cory Booker (D-NJ), John Fetterman (D-PA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

"This is a bipartisan message and it comes directly from me. While Bobby may be willing to play nice, I won't,” she warned. “If you vote against him, I will personally fund challengers to primary you in your next election. And I will enlist hundreds of thousands to join me.”

She said the exploitation of Americans by Big Pharma and Big Ag has gone on for "far too long" and "it ends now."

"You're either on the side of transparency and accountability or you're standing in the way," Shanahan added.