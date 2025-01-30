Pete Hegseth's First Interview As Secretary of Defense Did Not Disappoint
CNN Guest's Horrific Take on Illegal Aliens Proves Libs Don't Know How Voters...
Dems Might Debate Themselves Into a Total Civil War Over the Latest Quinnipiac...
Bob Menendez Says Trump Was Right About One Thing After Being Slapped With...
What Would Possess Someone to Tweet This Garbage After the Air Disaster at...
Trump’s Winning Streak Is Totally Discombobulating The Democrats
Good Lord, Tim Walz Is Insane
US, Russian Figure Skaters Among Those on Crashed Jet
DC Fire Chief Shares Grim Update About Rescue Operation
VIP
DOGE Cuts 85 DEI-Related Contracts Across Government. Here's How Much Taxpayers Will Save.
Trump Has Some Questions About the Plane Crash
Eight Hostages Brought Back to Israel
BREAKING: Arrests Made in Brutal Chicago Killing, With a Key Detail Revealed...
Whoopi Goldberg Loses It Over Trump's Press Secretary
Tipsheet

White House Issues Press Release 'Debunking Latest Fake News Hoaxes'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 30, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

The White House on Tuesday debunked a few “fake news hoaxes” that were recently spread by elected officials and mainstream media outlets.

“President Donald J. Trump has been subjected to more manufactured Fake News hoaxes than any president in history, and it hasn’t gotten any better in his second term,” the press release said. 

Advertisement

The first centered on a claim made by Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, and media outlets that Medicaid, food assistance, and other programs were affected by “Trump’s directive to pause radical, wasteful government spending.”  

FACT: Individual federal assistance programs — such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, and other important programs — are explicitly excluded, as was made clear by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and a memo from the Office of Management and Budget. Only unnecessary spending — such as DEI, the Green New Scam, and funding nongovernmental organizations that undermine the national interest — are included in President Trump’s directive.

The second hoax involved a “lie” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez told that ICE agents came to an elementary school to detain illegal immigrant children.

FACT: It was actually the U.S. Secret Service investigating a threat unrelated to immigration.

As Townhall previously reported, border czar Tom Homan demanded an apology for the “lie.”

“Pedro Martinez lied. He lied to the city of Chicago cuz he knew they were Secret Service agents, because I talked to people involved. They left their credentials. He knew exactly who was there. So he lied. Again, sowing fear in the immigrant community," Homan said on Fox News. 
 
“Governor Pritzker, rather than calling ICE and asking ‘did this happen,’ he goes on social media and terrifies elementary schools [saying] ICE agents are walking in there. He accuses me of terrifying the community—no, he terrified the community, he terrified the children,” Homan continued.

Recommended

BREAKING: Arrests Made in Brutal Chicago Killing, With a Key Detail Revealed... Guy Benson
Advertisement

The third "hoax" debunked by the White House involved a "physicians advocacy group" that was reportedly against RFK Jr.'s nomination to lead HHS. 

FACT: The “advocacy group” is an astroturfed partisan organization funded by prominent left-wing donors — and accepts fake signatures.

Earlier this week, the White House also launched a rapid response account on X to combat fake news in real time.

Tags: FAKE NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Arrests Made in Brutal Chicago Killing, With a Key Detail Revealed... Guy Benson
Good Lord, Tim Walz Is Insane Derek Hunter
Trump’s Winning Streak Is Totally Discombobulating The Democrats Kurt Schlichter
What Would Possess Someone to Tweet This Garbage After the Air Disaster at Reagan National Airport? Matt Vespa
Pete Hegseth's First Interview As Secretary of Defense Did Not Disappoint Matt Vespa
Whoopi Goldberg Loses It Over Trump's Press Secretary Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Arrests Made in Brutal Chicago Killing, With a Key Detail Revealed... Guy Benson
Advertisement