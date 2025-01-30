White House Issues Press Release 'Debunking Latest Fake News Hoaxes'

The White House on Tuesday debunked a few “fake news hoaxes” that were recently spread by elected officials and mainstream media outlets.

“President Donald J. Trump has been subjected to more manufactured Fake News hoaxes than any president in history, and it hasn’t gotten any better in his second term,” the press release said.

The first centered on a claim made by Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, and media outlets that Medicaid, food assistance, and other programs were affected by “Trump’s directive to pause radical, wasteful government spending.”

FACT: Individual federal assistance programs — such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, and other important programs — are explicitly excluded, as was made clear by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and a memo from the Office of Management and Budget. Only unnecessary spending — such as DEI, the Green New Scam, and funding nongovernmental organizations that undermine the national interest — are included in President Trump’s directive.

The second hoax involved a “lie” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez told that ICE agents came to an elementary school to detain illegal immigrant children.

FACT: It was actually the U.S. Secret Service investigating a threat unrelated to immigration.

As Townhall previously reported, border czar Tom Homan demanded an apology for the “lie.”

“Pedro Martinez lied. He lied to the city of Chicago cuz he knew they were Secret Service agents, because I talked to people involved. They left their credentials. He knew exactly who was there. So he lied. Again, sowing fear in the immigrant community," Homan said on Fox News.



“Governor Pritzker, rather than calling ICE and asking ‘did this happen,’ he goes on social media and terrifies elementary schools [saying] ICE agents are walking in there. He accuses me of terrifying the community—no, he terrified the community, he terrified the children,” Homan continued.

The third "hoax" debunked by the White House involved a "physicians advocacy group" that was reportedly against RFK Jr.'s nomination to lead HHS.

FACT: The “advocacy group” is an astroturfed partisan organization funded by prominent left-wing donors — and accepts fake signatures.

Love this: the White House is now issuing press releases “Debunking Latest Fake News Hoaxes”. pic.twitter.com/kEvLLGBL1j — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 29, 2025

Earlier this week, the White House also launched a rapid response account on X to combat fake news in real time.