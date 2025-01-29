Kamala Harris' Husband Lands a New Gig

Days after leaving Washington, D.C., former second gentleman Doug Emhoff landed a new job as a partner with an international law firm.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, which has over 1,200 attorneys in more than a dozen offices across the U.S. and Europe, announced in a statement that Emhoff’s practice will center on “advising corporations, boards of directors, and individuals on their most consequential business challenges, sensitive investigations, and complex litigation, including matters with significant reputational concerns that are international in scope, and emerging legal issues across industries and sectors.”

Mr. Emhoff most recently served as Second Gentleman of the United States, where his broad portfolio included traveling around the world representing the United States, including at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Women's World Cup in New Zealand, and numerous other diplomatic events, and leading the administration's work combatting antisemitism. In addition, he used his extensive legal background to advocate for equal access to legal aid and the removal of legal barriers in the justice system and served as an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University Law Center teaching a course on entertainment law. Prior to his time as a public servant, Mr. Emhoff practiced law for nearly 30 years, serving as a trusted advisor to companies and leaders in business and technology hubs around the world, managing high-profile disputes and solving complex problems across entertainment, media, sports, technology, and business. (Willkie)

“Doug’s leadership and his service as a trusted counselor to many global business leaders across a broad range of industries, as well as his extensive legal expertise and business acumen, make him a tremendous asset,” firm Chairman Thomas Cerabino said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be adding Doug to the Willkie partnership during this period of transformational firm growth.”

Emhoff, who will work in both New York and Los Angeles, said he’s “delighted” by the opportunity.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this talented and collaborative team,” he said.