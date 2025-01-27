JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Question By CBS News' Margaret...
Tipsheet

Trump to Sign Executive Order Reinstating Service Members Kicked Out of Military Over COVID Vaccines

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 27, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

President Trump on Monday will sign an executive order following through on a promise to reinstate service members who were pushed out of the military for refusing to receive a COVID vaccine.

“The Executive Order directs the Secretary of Defense to reinstate all members of the military (active and reserve) who were discharged for refusing the COVID vaccine and who request to be reinstated,” reads a White House fact sheet on the EO, reports Fox News.

"From 2021 to 2023, the Biden Administration and former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discharged over 8,000 troops solely due to their COVID-19 vaccination status," the fact sheet continues. "After the vaccine mandate was repealed in 2023, only 43 of the more than the 8,000 troops dismissed elected to return to service under the Biden Administration and Secretary Austin."

Not only will they be reinstated to their prior rank, according to the fact sheet the service members will also be given full back pay and benefits—a vow he made during his inauguration speech last Monday. 

During his confirmation hearing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also said this move would be coming. 

