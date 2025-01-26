Federal Workers Are Melting Down Over Trump's Return-to-Office Executive Order
Tipsheet

DEI Offices Get More Bad News From OPM

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 26, 2025 7:30 AM
The Office of Personnel Management issued a memo on Friday instructing agency heads to shut down all diversity, equity, and inclusion offices and terminate DEI employees within 60 days.

 “In accordance with [the executive order “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing”] each agency, department, or commission head shall take action to terminate, to the maximum extent allowed by law, all DEI, DEIA, and ‘environmental justice’ offices and positions within sixty days,” the memo reads. 

The notice comes after one issued by OPM on Tuesday that notified all agencies to place DEI employees on paid administrative leave by Wednesday evening. 

“OPM’s initial guidance required agencies to submit written plans no later than January 31, 2025, for executing a reduction-in-force (RIF) action regarding the employees who work in a DEIA office,” the memo continues. “However, agencies can and should begin issuing RIF notices to employees of DEIA offices now.”

Federal Workers Are Melting Down Over Trump's Return-to-Office Executive Order Matt Vespa
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the elimination of DEI in the federal government is another example of President Trump fulfilling a campaign promise. 

“President Trump campaigned on ending the scourge of DEI from our federal government and returning America to a merit based society where people are hired based on their skills, not for the color of their skin,” she said. “This is another win for Americans of all races, religions, and creeds. Promises made, promises kept.” 

Tags: DIVERSITY

