Here's Who Biden Pardoned on Sunday

President Biden issued five pardons on Sunday, including for the late activist and black nationalist Marcus Garvey.

“America is a country built on the promise of second chances. As President, I have used my clemency power to make that promise a reality by issuing more individual pardons and commutations than any other President in U.S. history,” Biden said in a statement. “Today, I am exercising my clemency power to pardon 5 individuals and commute the sentences of 2 individuals who have demonstrated remorse, rehabilitation, and redemption. These clemency recipients have each made significant contributions to improving their communities.”

Advertisement

The White House called Garvey, who died in 1940, a “renowned civil rights and human rights leader.”

In 1923, he was convicted of mail fraud and handed a five year prison sentence, though President Calvin Coolidge commuted his sentence in 1927.

"Notably, Mr. Garvey created the Black Star Line, the first Black-owned shipping line and method of international travel, and founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association, which celebrated African history and culture," the White House said. "Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. described Mr. Garvey as 'the first man of color in the history of the United States to lead and develop a mass movement.' Advocates and lawmakers praise his global advocacy and impact, and highlight the injustice underlying his criminal conviction.”

His pardon was pushed by congressional leaders, who argued that Garvey’s conviction was politically motivated.

After he was convicted, Garvey was deported to Jamaica, where he was born. The Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness welcomed the move.

"We consider this as a first step in the total exoneration, absolution and expungement of a historical wrong done to one of the most significant civil rights leader and Pan Africanist," he said. "Our Administration has passed the National Heroes and other Freedom Fighters (Absolution from Criminal Liability in Respect of Specified Acts) Act 2018, to clear the records of our National Heroes who were wrongfully accused and convicted in the struggle for our freedom. I want to thank President Biden for his consideration in this matter. It has been a long and persistent struggle and I would also like to thank the Garvey family, particularly Julius and the UNIA, all the private citizens who signed various petitions, friends of Jamaica and the Jamaican diaspora who lobbied the US Government, and indeed successive Governments of Jamaica who have been consistent in officially requesting this consideration from the Government of the United States."

The Jamaican Government welcomes the posthumous pardon of our National Hero the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey. We consider this as a first step in the total exoneration, absolution and expungement of a historical wrong done to one of the most significant civil rights… pic.twitter.com/x4g2Byqkkx — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) January 19, 2025

In addition to Garvey, Biden pardoned four others:

Darryl Chambers – Wilmington, Delaware



Darryl Chambers is a gun violence prevention advocate who was previously convicted of a non-violent drug offense, and was sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment in 1998. Shortly after his release, he joined the HOPE Commission, a nonprofit in Wilmington, Delaware committed to community development and violence reduction. He has studied and written about violence prevention, including in his book Murder Town, USA. He has furthered his education and is pursuing a doctoral degree in sociology and criminal justice. In addition to founding the Center for Structural Equity, he is also the executive director of the Youth Empowered to Strive and Succeed Program. Advocates, lawmakers, and his mentees praise him for his commitment to the Wilmington community, efforts to reduce violence, and helping youth transform their lives.



Ravidath “Ravi” Ragbir – Brooklyn, New York



Ravi Ragbir, a well-known advocate for immigrant and faith communities, was previously convicted of a non-violent offense in 2001. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Since his release, Mr. Ragbir has advocated for vulnerable immigrant communities and families in New York and New Jersey. Previously, he served as the Executive Director of the New Sanctuary Coalition, an interfaith network of congregations, organizations, and individuals that support immigrant communities. He has received numerous awards, including from the New York State Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators, the Center for Constitutional Rights, and the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island. Advocates, religious organizations, and lawmakers commend his efforts to promote justice and human dignity.



Don Leonard Scott, Jr. – Portsmouth, Virginia



Don Scott was previously convicted of a non-violent drug offense in 1994. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment. Since his release, he has practiced as an attorney and was elected to the Virginia legislature in 2019. In 2024, he became the first Black Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. Mr. Scott is a U.S. Navy veteran who donated his kidney to his next-door neighbor in 2021. His supporters have highlighted his dedication to public service, his remorse and redemption, and his tireless commitment to improving the lives of those around him.



Kemba Smith Pradia – Ashburn, Virginia



Kemba Smith Pradia is a criminal justice advocate who was previously convicted of a non-violent drug offense in 1994. She was sentenced to 24 years’ imprisonment. President Clinton commuted her sentence in 2000. Since her release, she has been outspoken on issues related to criminal justice, domestic violence, women’s empowerment, and racial equity through her non-profit foundation. She has also worked with nationally-recognized civil rights and criminal justice organizations, testified before Congress and the United Nations, and was appointed to the Virginia Sentencing Commission and Virginia Parole Board. Advocates and lawmakers praise her effort to transform her life and heal from the traumatic experiences of her past, as well as her fierce and courageous advocacy for incarcerated persons and survivors of domestic violence. (White House)

Advertisement

Biden also commuted the sentences of Robin Peoples and Michelle West.

Robin Peoples was convicted of robbing four banks & testimony showed he threatened to kill people with a semi-automatic Tech 9 pistol...



@POTUS@JoeBiden just commuted his 110+ year prison sentence. He shall be released within a month. pic.twitter.com/vlD4Hmint7 — Joe (@9Joe9) January 19, 2025

According to Fox News, "West was convicted in the '90s on charges that included conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, drug-related homicide and aiding and abetting in drug-related homicide, court records show."

The White House said she "demonstrated extraordinary rehabilitation and personal transformation" during her three decades behind bars.