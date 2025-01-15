Liz Warren's Reaction Is Everything When This Pete Hegseth Development Was Announced
We Know Where Karen Bass Was When the LA County Fires Broke Out....
Karen Bass Is So Politically Toxic It Forced the Owner of the LA...
Bill Maher Wonders If This Is Going to Happen to the Dems If...
Reporter Drops a Bombshell About the Firefighter Response to the Los Angeles County...
The Liberal Media Just Can't Damage Pete Hegseth
Here's What Dem Rep Said to Mace That Set Her Off
Virginia Dems Pass Radical Abortion Amendment
VIP
Majority of Dems, Republicans Agree on This Issue About the Country
The Law That Disarmed Trump Is Unfair, Illogical and Constitutionally Dubious
The Trauma of a Hostage Deal We All Want
A Trans Athlete Accused a Christian School of Targeting Him in Basketball. The...
Meet the Palisades Looting Suspects
Trump Is Assembling the Most Modern, Pro-LGBT Republican Presidential Cabinet In History
Tipsheet

As Secretary of State, Here's What Rubio Promises He'll Prioritize 'Above All Else'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 15, 2025 9:15 AM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) will tell the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing Wednesday that, if confirmed to be secretary of state, he will work to implement President-elect Donald Trump’s America First vision.

Advertisement

“Placing our core national interests above all else is not isolationism,” he will say, according to his opening remarks obtained by The Associated Press. “It is the commonsense realization that a foreign policy centered on our national interest is not some outdated relic.”

“The postwar global order is not just obsolete; it is now a weapon being used against us,” Rubio adds. 

He will also tell senators that Trump's decisive win gives him an "unmistakable mandate from the voters." What they want, Rubio will argue, is a "strong America" that's "engaged in the world" and "guided by a clear objective, to promote peace abroad, and security and prosperity here at home.”

The confirmation hearing begins a new chapter in the political career of the 53-year-old Florida Republican, whose relationship with Trump has evolved over the last decade. Once rivals trading schoolyard insults as they campaigned for president in 2016, the two men became close allies as Trump campaigned for another White House term last year. [...]

Rubio’s approach to foreign affairs is grounded in his years of service on the Foreign Relations committee and the Senate Intelligence panel. In his speeches and writings, he’s delivered increasingly stern warnings about growing military and economic threats to the United States, particularly from China, which he says has benefited from a “global world order” that he characterizes as obsolete.

China, Rubio will tell the committee, has “lied, cheated, hacked, and stolen their way to global superpower status, at our expense.” (AP)

Recommended

Reporter Drops a Bombshell About the Firefighter Response to the Los Angeles County Fires Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Rubio is expected to be easily confirmed and will likely be among the first Cabinet picks to be approved. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP STATE DEPARTMENT MARCO RUBIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reporter Drops a Bombshell About the Firefighter Response to the Los Angeles County Fires Matt Vespa
Liz Warren's Reaction Is Everything When This Pete Hegseth Development Was Announced Matt Vespa
A Trans Athlete Accused a Christian School of Targeting Him in Basketball. The School Just Responded. Madeline Leesman
We Know Where Karen Bass Was When the LA County Fires Broke Out. The Story Just Got Worse. Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Wonders If This Is Going to Happen to the Dems If They Don't Change Matt Vespa
LIVE: Six Trump Nominees Head to the Hill for Confirmation Hearings

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Reporter Drops a Bombshell About the Firefighter Response to the Los Angeles County Fires Matt Vespa
Advertisement