Tipsheet

There's an Update on the Viral Video of Suspect Seen With Blowtorch Near Kenneth Fire

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 13, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

The suspect seen with a blowtorch near the Kenneth Fire in California is an illegal immigrant identified as Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva.

In viral video of the incident, California residents can be seen restraining the Mexican national before police arrive.  

Eyewitnesses told media outlets the illegal immigrant was very focused on starting a fire. 

One witness later recounted that the suspect was 'very focused on moving forward with the blow torch', telling FOX 11 the suspect said: 'I can't stop. I can't stop. I'm not putting this down. I'm doing this.'

Renata Grinshpun also recalled how the community 'really banded together as a group'. She told KTLA: 'A few gentlemen surrounded him and got him on his knees. They got some zip ties, a rope and we were able to do a citizen's arrest.' 

Once an officer approached, the three men who intervened could be seen pointing out the suspect to the police officer, who proceeds to take the suspect into custody.

Police officers said at the time the suspect was taken to the Topanga police station after being restrained for 'about 20 to 30 minutes.' 

Sources also told DailyMail.com that a resident called 911 to report a male attempting to set a fire at the 21700 block of Ybarra road at around 4.30pm Thursday. (Daily Mail)

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reports that the suspect has not been charged with arson. 

"He is in custody on a probation violation & has NOT been charged w/ arson," Melugin shared on X. "I'm told ICE will place a detainer request on him with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, but they do not expect it to be honored due to California's Sanctuary State law. I'm told Sierra-Leyva will have a court appearance tomorrow. Again - he has not been charged w/ arson and is in custody only on a probation violation at the moment, as multiple agencies have been interviewing him."

