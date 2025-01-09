IDF Shares Update About a Hostage

'Flat-Out Bonkers': CNN's Elections Analyst Ripped Apart Biden's Latest 2024 Claim
Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 09, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday the body of a hostage was recovered from a tunnel in Gaza and returned to Israel. 

Youssef Al-Ziyadnah, who had been kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, was discovered in the Rafah area, a statement said. 

"Youssef, 53, was the father of 19 children and lived in Rahat. Youssef was abducted on Oct. 7, 2023 from Kibbutz Holit while working on a barn and killed in captivity," the IDF wrote. "In addition, as part of the operation, findings were located related to Youssef's son, Hamza Ziyadne, who was also abducted on October 7, which raise serious concerns for his life. The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and will continue to operate in order to bring back our remaining hostages held in Hamas captivity."

The Al-Ziyadnah family are part of the Bedouin Muslim-Arab community that lives in southern Israel’s Negev desert.

Al-Ziyadnah and three of his children – Hamza, Bilal, and Aysha – were taken from Kibbutz Holit in southwest Israel, where they used to work. Bilal and Aysha were among the dozens of hostages returned in the short-lived ceasefire deal in November 2023.

Hamza’s fate remains unknown.

Israeli authorities believe there are now 99 hostages being held in Gaza, most of whom were taken during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, cross-border attacks, in which more than 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage.

Of the hostages remaining in captivity in Gaza, dozens are believed to be dead. (CNN)

You Think We Republicans Have Problems? Just Look at the Democrats Kurt Schlichter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the family.

"On behalf of myself and my wife, I would like to express deep sorrow over the bitter news that the Al-Ziyadne family received today," he said on X. "We hoped and worked for the safe return of the four members of the family held hostage by Hamas.

"We returned the children Bilal and Aisha in November 2023 and wanted to bring back Youssef and Hamza as well.I send heartfelt condolences to the family," he continued. 

"I thank the IDF and ISA for their determined action for the return of our hostages.We will continue to make every effort to return all of our hostages, the living and the deceased," Netanyahu added.

