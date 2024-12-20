VIP
Biden Announces Another Student Loan Bailout

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 20, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Biden administration announced Friday another student loan bailout, this time for 55,000 public service workers, bringing the total number of borrowers who have been approved for “debt relief” to nearly 5 million. 

Teachers, nurses, service members, and law enforcement officials are among the public service workers are among those approved for the latest bailout. 

“Over the last four years, we have made significant progress for students and borrowers – including securing the largest increase to the maximum Pell Grant award in over a decade; holding institutions accountable for taking advantage of students; and fixing broken student loan programs such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Income Driven Repayment,” Biden said in a statement. 

“From Day One of my Administration, I promised to make sure that higher education is a ticket to the middle class, not a barrier to opportunity,” he continued. “Because of our actions, millions of people across the country now have the breathing room to start businesses, save for retirement, and pursue life plans they had to put on hold because of the burden of student loan debt.”

As conservatives frequently note, rather than "canceling" any debt, Biden's student loan scheme does nothing but transfer the cost to taxpayers. 

