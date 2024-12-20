Biden Announces Another Student Loan Bailout

The Biden administration announced Friday another student loan bailout, this time for 55,000 public service workers, bringing the total number of borrowers who have been approved for “debt relief” to nearly 5 million.

Teachers, nurses, service members, and law enforcement officials are among the public service workers are among those approved for the latest bailout.

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced $4.28 billion in additional student loan relief for 54,900 borrowers who work in public service – part of significant fixes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program: https://t.co/RDKrXSc5DW pic.twitter.com/9LFBh1VGh8 — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) December 20, 2024

“Over the last four years, we have made significant progress for students and borrowers – including securing the largest increase to the maximum Pell Grant award in over a decade; holding institutions accountable for taking advantage of students; and fixing broken student loan programs such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Income Driven Repayment,” Biden said in a statement.

“From Day One of my Administration, I promised to make sure that higher education is a ticket to the middle class, not a barrier to opportunity,” he continued. “Because of our actions, millions of people across the country now have the breathing room to start businesses, save for retirement, and pursue life plans they had to put on hold because of the burden of student loan debt.”

The 55,000 public servants approved for debt cancellation today are workers who have dedicated their lives to giving back to their communities.



Now, they are finally earning the relief they are entitled to under the law. pic.twitter.com/mT3s1VXGG8 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2024

As conservatives frequently note, rather than "canceling" any debt, Biden's student loan scheme does nothing but transfer the cost to taxpayers.

87% of American adults don’t have student loan debt, so President Biden has decided he’ll force them to pay off other people’s loans.



He is breaking the law in order to carry out his debt transfer scheme that has already cost every American household over $3,000.



“Subsidizing… pic.twitter.com/Z8FxRLN7wY — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) December 20, 2024

Why should the 87% of Americans WITHOUT student loans be forced to pay for those that do?



This isn’t loan “forgiveness,” it’s debt redistribution. https://t.co/tltYaeue5l — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) December 20, 2024