The White House Has an Explanation for the Mystery Drones
BREAKING: DOJ Inspector General Reveals Details About FBI Informants and January 6
CNN Reveals a Predictable Issue Regarding Those Who Think Healthcare CEO Killer Is...
Here's Who Trump Reportedly Invited to His Inauguration
Trump Announces New Role for Kari Lake
VIP
More Than Half of Voters Use This Word to Describe How They Feel...
Biden Announces Largest Single-Day Act of Clemency in Modern History
VIP
Here's the Biden Administration's Last Effort to Undermine Trump's Border Wall Plan
Based John Fetterman Strikes Again — and Again
UK Announces Major Decision Regarding Puberty Blockers for Minors
Defense Department Is Combating 'Climate Change As a Security Concern for Africans'
Did Washington State Come Up With a Solution for Transgender Athletes?
Revealed: British Pollster Who Nailed the US Election Explains How Her Team Did...
You Won't Believe Who Received the Reagan 'Peace Through Strength' Award
Tipsheet

New Jersey, New York Senators Demand Briefing on Drone Incursions

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 12, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democratic senators from New York and New Jersey on Thursday demanded a briefing from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Federal Aviation Administration on the mystery drones that have become a regular occurrence in the night sky.

Advertisement

“The potential safety and security risks posed by these drones in civilian areas is especially pertinent considering recent drone incursions at sensitive military sites in and outside of the continental United States over the past year,” Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim of New Jersey wrote. 

The Democrats are asking for more information from the agencies on how they are attempting “to identify and address the source of recent unmanned aerial system activity.” 

Local law enforcement agencies have highlighted that the drones’ “presence appears nefarious in nature” given they have been spotted over sensitive military sites and critical infrastructure. 

During a hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) said an Ocean County sheriff told him one of his officers witnessed 50 drones coming in off the sea, and a commanding officer with the Coast Guard said “one of their 47-foot motor lifeboats was followed by between 12 and 30 of these drones as they went through the water.”

Recommended

BREAKING: DOJ Inspector General Reveals Details About FBI Informants and January 6 Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican, claimed an Iranian “mothership” off the East Coast is responsible for launching the drones, though the Pentagon quickly responded, saying there is "no evidence" a foreign adversary is behind the drone incursions. 

Tags: NEW YORK NEW JERSEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: DOJ Inspector General Reveals Details About FBI Informants and January 6 Katie Pavlich
The White House Has an Explanation for the Mystery Drones Katie Pavlich
Based John Fetterman Strikes Again — and Again Guy Benson
Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to Keep Deep State Bureaucrats From Obstructing Donald Trump’s Agenda Kurt Schlichter
Revealed: British Pollster Who Nailed the US Election Explains How Her Team Did It Guy Benson
Kill Obamacare, Not CEOs Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: DOJ Inspector General Reveals Details About FBI Informants and January 6 Katie Pavlich
Advertisement