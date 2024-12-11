Piers Morgan Rips Into Taylor Lorenz as She Giggles About Healthcare CEO's Death
Border Czar Tom Homan Reveals Where Mass Deportation Operation Will Begin

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 11, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump’s border czar, said the nation’s largest mass deportation operation will begin in Chicago. 

“Chicago is in trouble because your mayor sucks and your governor sucks,” Homan said Monday during a Republican event in the Windy City, referring to Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. JB Pritzker.

Homan warned that Johnson, who has vowed to fight the deportation plan, better not “impede” the Trump administration’s efforts. 

“If he knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien—I will prosecute him,” Homan vowed.

The former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said he would “welcome” Democratic leaders from the state to “come to the table” and allow the incoming administration to “protect” them.

“But if you don’t, get the hell out of the way,” he said.

Chicago has seen more than 50,000 illegal immigrants flock to the city since August 2022, putting a tremendous strain on city resources. 

"We don't have the money to be supporting so many people coming in in such a great number," said Chicago Republican Lupe Castillo, reports ABC 7 Chicago.

Johnson, meanwhile, has defended the city’s sanctuary status.

“We will not bend or break,” he said. “Our values will remain strong and firm. We will face likely hurdles in our work over the next four years, but we will not be stopped and we will not go back.”

