Trump's Return to the White House Moves to a New Phase. Here Are...
Trump Gives a Massive Middle Finger to the FBI
Trump's Incoming Border Czar: Dems Who Oppose Mass Deportations Better Get the Hell...
Whoopi Goldberg Had a Decent Line to Shut Down Co-host Ana Navarro's Anti-Trump...
Thank You, Property Rights!
The Evolution of Thanksgiving
'Knock Off This Nonsense': Cotton Warns Austin About DoD Efforts to Undermine Trump
UN Adviser Would Not Call Israel's Gaza Campaign Genocide. What Happened Next Isn't...
VIP
'Shouldn't Be Saying This Out Loud': What an NIH Data Chief Admitted About...
Trump Cabinet Nominees, Appointees Facing Threats
NYT: Trump Destroyed Democrats' Expected 'Demographic Destiny'
Chris Cillizza Admits What We Knew All Along About Tim Walz
Language in Would-Be Trump Assassin's Jailhouse Letter Sounds Awfully Familiar
Trump's Border Czar Is Already Visiting the Southern Border
Tipsheet

'The Current Administration Has Not Listened to Me': House Dem Has a Meeting With Trump's Border Czar

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 27, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

Many Democrats have spoken out against President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan, with some vowing to block the federal government’s efforts, but not all of them. Border state Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas signaled his openness to working with border czar Tom Homan on the issue, saying he believes they will find a lot of “common ground.” 

Advertisement

"I reached out to him, told him that I want to sit down with him, and he said, 'Absolutely, we’re going to sit down.' And he said, 'Next time I’m in D.C., which is next week, I’ll see if I can sit down because there’s a lot of things.' You know, I’ve been doing this for many years. You know, sometimes the current administration has not listened to me. Tom has — "

"Hold that thought, because that’s where I was going, congressman,” NewsNation’s Blake Burman interjected. “And sorry to jump in, but every single time, or close to every single time I’ve spoken with you over the last, I don’t know, 20 months or so, I’ve asked you, have you spoken to the Biden administration, because you’re a Democrat on the border in Texas, and pretty much every single time you told me no, which I found fascinating. But shove that to the side for a second, and now you’re telling me that Trump’s border czar is picking up the phone for you. What does that tell you about possible changes?" 

"You know, that tells me that Tom knows what needs to work, and I can give him my experience. You know, it’s interesting, Tom and I are talking to each other,” Cueller added. “You know, we might not agree on everything, but certainly we can agree to deport quickly the criminals, the national security folks, the 1.3 million final deportation people that have a final deportation order and are still here. Some of the recent crossers are some of the folks we need to look at. So, there’s a lot of things that I think we can do, and certainly Mexico has done a lot, but they can do much, much, much more stopping fentanyl and stopping people from coming in."

Recommended

Chris Cillizza Admits What We Knew All Along About Tim Walz Rebecca Downs
Advertisement
Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chris Cillizza Admits What We Knew All Along About Tim Walz Rebecca Downs
Trump Gives a Massive Middle Finger to the FBI Matt Vespa
Language in Would-Be Trump Assassin's Jailhouse Letter Sounds Awfully Familiar Mia Cathell
Universities Have a 2025 Rendezvous With Reality Victor Davis Hanson
Kamala Campaign Admits Their Entire Operation Was One Billion Dollar Lie Matt Vespa
Whoopi Goldberg Had a Decent Line to Shut Down Co-host Ana Navarro's Anti-Trump Tirade Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chris Cillizza Admits What We Knew All Along About Tim Walz Rebecca Downs
Advertisement