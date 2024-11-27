'The Current Administration Has Not Listened to Me': House Dem Has a Meeting With Trump's Border Czar

Many Democrats have spoken out against President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan, with some vowing to block the federal government’s efforts, but not all of them. Border state Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas signaled his openness to working with border czar Tom Homan on the issue, saying he believes they will find a lot of “common ground.”

"I reached out to him, told him that I want to sit down with him, and he said, 'Absolutely, we’re going to sit down.' And he said, 'Next time I’m in D.C., which is next week, I’ll see if I can sit down because there’s a lot of things.' You know, I’ve been doing this for many years. You know, sometimes the current administration has not listened to me. Tom has — "

"Hold that thought, because that’s where I was going, congressman,” NewsNation’s Blake Burman interjected. “And sorry to jump in, but every single time, or close to every single time I’ve spoken with you over the last, I don’t know, 20 months or so, I’ve asked you, have you spoken to the Biden administration, because you’re a Democrat on the border in Texas, and pretty much every single time you told me no, which I found fascinating. But shove that to the side for a second, and now you’re telling me that Trump’s border czar is picking up the phone for you. What does that tell you about possible changes?"

"You know, that tells me that Tom knows what needs to work, and I can give him my experience. You know, it’s interesting, Tom and I are talking to each other,” Cueller added. “You know, we might not agree on everything, but certainly we can agree to deport quickly the criminals, the national security folks, the 1.3 million final deportation people that have a final deportation order and are still here. Some of the recent crossers are some of the folks we need to look at. So, there’s a lot of things that I think we can do, and certainly Mexico has done a lot, but they can do much, much, much more stopping fentanyl and stopping people from coming in."