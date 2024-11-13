Hinchcliffe: 'I Apologize to Absolutely Nobody'

Tony Hinchcliffe, the comedian who caused a stir with his Puerto Rico joke at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, is refusing to apologize.

“I love Puerto Ricans, they’re very smart people. They’re smart, they’re street smart, and they’re smart enough to know when they’re being used as political fodder,” he said on his “Kill Tony” podcast. “And right now that is happening. And … I apologize to absolutely nobody.”

He continued, “…Not to the Puerto Ricans, not to the whites, not to the Blacks, not to the Palestinians, not to the Jews, and not to my own mother, who I made fun of during the set.”

Hinchcliffe joked about Puerto Rico being a “floating island of garbage,” a reference to the island’s waste crisis that the mainstream media has covered for years.

As Guy reported, the left made a big deal of the joke, keeping it in the national news cycle for days ahead of the election believing it would hurt Trump’s chances among Puerto Rican voters and perhaps even Hispanics more broadly.

That didn’t happen, of course.

Osceola County in Florida, about which I have written extensively, broke for Biden by +14. It has a very large Puerto Rican population.



With 85% in, it just flipped red on the map with Trump up by .7 points. pic.twitter.com/oDq1Sm2t3H — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) November 6, 2024

As predicted, Puerto Rican areas swing the most towards Trump.



Not only no MSG effect, they move in the opposite direction. https://t.co/rsA3KqGSlC — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) November 9, 2024

“To the mainstream media and to everybody trying to slander me online, that’s what I do,” Hinchcliffe said. “I go hard and that’s never going to change.”