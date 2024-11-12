Harris Surrogate Scrubs X Account of Pro-Harris Content

“Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban got to work scrubbing most of his political posts on X, including those that were supportive of Vice President Kamala Harris, after the Democrat got trounced in last week’s election.

The clean-up began soon after the billionaire investor congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory early Wednesday morning: “Congrats @realDonald Trump. You won fair and square. Congrats to @ElonMusk as well.”

X account Libs of TikTok was among the first to notice, prompting a response from Cuban, who admitted to clearing his history and said it's a practice he has done for years after elections. He invited those interested to use internet archive site Wayback Machine to see old posts.

I’ve always gone back and deleted tweets. For years. Same with 2020 election. 2016 election. Same with other stuff. You can use the wayback machine if you really want to see them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 10, 2024

Cuban is so confident in his endorsement of Harris that he is now deleting all his posts about his endorsement of Harris. pic.twitter.com/L0DUgHdL7F — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 10, 2024

🚨UPDATE: Mark Cuban has officially scrubbed all his Kamala tweets pic.twitter.com/pLqSTmDNeC — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 11, 2024

The Harris surrogate drew sharp criticism on the right after an appearance on “The View" in the final stretch of the campaign for comments he made insulting Trump-supporting women.

“Donald Trump – you never see him around strong, intelligent women, ever. It's just that simple,” he said. “They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them.”

Karoline Leavitt, now the Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman, said Cuban’s remarks were “extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are proudly voting for him.”

The billionaire later apologized.

“When I said this during the interview, I didn’t get it out exactly the way I thought I did. So I apologize to anyone who felt slighted or upset by my response. As I said, it wasn’t about trump voters, supporters or employees. Current or former,” he wrote on X.