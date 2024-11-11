MSNBC Host Asks Bishop How to 'Move Forward' Knowing Trump Supporters Are Surrounding Them

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart asked Bishop Eugene Robinson how Democrats can “move forward” knowing that Trump supporters are members of their family, coworkers, and neighbors.

"The thing that I am grappling with is that someone was selected who ran a campaign that was openly hostile, openly racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, transphobic, everything," he said as Robinson, the Episcopal Church’s first openly gay bishop, nodded along.

“And yet now the election is over, folks accept the results, but how do we move forward when we know there are people and families who voted for him, they work with people who voted for him, they live next to people who voted for him?” Capehart continued. “What do you — how do we — how should we deal with those neighbors, coworkers, family members?"

“Well first of all, we have to remain passionate about protecting these most vulnerable people you're absolutely right if this new president does half of what he says there will be so many of them in danger," Robinson replied. "I think the way to move forward in a family or the whole culture is this - every religion in the world has some version of, 'do unto others as you would have them do unto you,’ love your neighbor, even love your enemies … Here’s the trick. Loving has little to do with liking. You don’t have to like someone to treat them like the child of God they are. You can argue with them, you can fight with them over all kinds of things, but you can’t not treat them as a person of worth and respect that God created them to be."