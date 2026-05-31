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Tipsheet

Could Graham Platner Become the Next Kamala Harris Through This Weird Rule?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 31, 2026 3:00 PM
Could Graham Platner Become the Next Kamala Harris Through This Weird Rule?
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

An obscure Maine election provision could mean that the scandal-ridden Graham Platner could be the Democrat party’s next Kamala Harris.

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A Sunday report from Fox News reminded race-watchers that, even if Platner advances to the November general election, party officials still have the ability to unilaterally declare their own preferred candidate for the seat.

Much speculation has grown as to whether or not Platner will drop out of the U.S. Senate race in Maine, but after Janet Mills’ announcement that she would suspend her campaign operations, Platner remains as the sole high-profile candidate in the Democrat primary that is just days away. Despite no longer campaigning, Mills has yet to officially withdraw from the race.

Should more scandalous information plague the candidate to the point that he ends his run after securing a primary victory, a scenario exists in which Maine party officials could simply appoint their own candidate for the position. The deadline for Platner to drop out while the provision is active is July 13. Maine Democrats would then have two weeks to recruit and appoint a new candidate, completely independent of the desires of Maine voters.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

This scenario would play out eerily similar to the Democrat party’s 2024 ploy to replace a frail and ailing Joe Biden with their DEI candidate of choice Kamala Harris.

Harris delivered Democrats a historically abysmal performance, so we’ll see if the Left has learned their lesson this time around.

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Democrat Candidate's Staffer Causes Physical Altercation With GOP Constituent Who Dared to Ask Questions Joseph Chalfant
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