World Leaders Congratulate Trump on His Victory
The Liberal Media Absolutely Lost It When Trump Won the 2024 Election
What Is Taking These Networks So Long to Call This Election for Trump?
Jackpot! Trump Takes Nevada
'This Will Truly be The Golden Age of America': A Victorious Trump Addresses...
Trump Wins Wisconsin
BREAKING: Trump Elected 47th President of the United States
It's Over: Trump Takes Pennsylvania
VIP
All You Can Do Now Is Be Ready for the Coming Chaos
California Voters Embrace Law and Order in Tuesday's Election
Photos: See the Reactions From Harris Supporters as Her Political Fate Became Clear
TB -- The Silent Killer Crossing Our Border
Republican Sen. Deb Fischer Holds on in Nebraska
Adios to Biden and Harris
Tipsheet

NBC Panel Questions Whether Dems Were Right to Push Biden Aside

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 06, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Tuesday night, an NBC panel began discussing whether the Democratic Party was right to push President Joe Biden aside in favor of his vice president, Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

"Jen, has the conversation begun yet about Joe Biden and about the decision to ask him to step aside?" Lester Holt asked former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

"It will begin,” she said. “It will begin depending on the outcome. And obviously, there hasn’t been a race called yet. If this is not a Harris win, that will certainly be part of the discussion. She’s run a campaign over the course of 107 days. That is not something we’ve seen in history, and there’ll be lots of questions about exactly that, the timing and the impact of that."

Recommended

The Liberal Media Absolutely Lost It When Trump Won the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This was a topic that media outlets began publishing pieces on last month, which had to unnerve the Harris campaign. 

And it will only heat up in the days and weeks to come.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media Absolutely Lost It When Trump Won the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
Photos: See the Reactions From Harris Supporters as Her Political Fate Became Clear Leah Barkoukis
What Is Taking These Networks So Long to Call This Election for Trump? Matt Vespa
Antifa Is Already Rioting Mia Cathell
LIVE: Election Night 2024
BREAKING: Trump Elected 47th President of the United States Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Liberal Media Absolutely Lost It When Trump Won the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
Advertisement