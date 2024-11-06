NBC Panel Questions Whether Dems Were Right to Push Biden Aside

On Tuesday night, an NBC panel began discussing whether the Democratic Party was right to push President Joe Biden aside in favor of his vice president, Kamala Harris.

"Jen, has the conversation begun yet about Joe Biden and about the decision to ask him to step aside?" Lester Holt asked former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

"It will begin,” she said. “It will begin depending on the outcome. And obviously, there hasn’t been a race called yet. If this is not a Harris win, that will certainly be part of the discussion. She’s run a campaign over the course of 107 days. That is not something we’ve seen in history, and there’ll be lots of questions about exactly that, the timing and the impact of that."

This was a topic that media outlets began publishing pieces on last month, which had to unnerve the Harris campaign.

And it will only heat up in the days and weeks to come.

