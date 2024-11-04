Harris Refuses to Say How She Voted on One of the Most Important Measures on California's Ballot

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to disclose how she voted on Proposition 36 in her home state, a key ballot measure that would increase sentences for drug and theft crimes.

“I am not going to talk about the vote on that. Because honestly it’s the Sunday before the election and I don’t intend to create an endorsement one way or another around it,” Harris told reporters at a Detroit rally.

The initiative, if passed, would make the crime of shoplifting a felony for repeat offenders and increase penalties for some drug charges, including those involving the synthetic opioid fentanyl. It also would give judges the authority to order people with multiple drug charges to get treatment. Proponents said the initiative is necessary to close loopholes in existing laws that have made it challenging for law enforcement to punish shoplifters and drug dealers. Opponents, including Democratic state leaders and social justice groups, said the proposal would disproportionately imprison poor people and those with substance use issues rather than target ringleaders who hire large groups of people to steal goods for them to resell online. (AP)

