Harris Campaign Pulls Trump Quote Completely Out of Context to Make False Claim
One Left-Wing City Decriminalized Jaywalking. You Won't Believe the Reason Why.
Media 'Garbage'
What Happened to These PA Voters' Mail-In Ballots?
Women Call Out Julia Roberts for Voicing 'Insulting' and 'Disgusting' Pro-Harris Ad

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 31, 2024 10:30 AM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

An ad that encourages women to lie to their husbands about supporting Kamala Harris is getting blasted on social media. 

The ad supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, which was released by Vote Common Good, was voiced by actress Julia Roberts. 

“In the one place in America where women still have the right to choose, you can vote any way you want,” Roberts says. “And no one will ever know.”

In the ad, a woman wearing a bedazzled American flag hat votes for Harris. When she leaves the voting booth, her husband asks if she made the “right choice.”

“Sure did, honey,” the woman replies. 

“Remember, what happens in the booth stays in the booth,” Roberts says. “Vote Harris-Walz.”

The Nightmare of America After Kamala Wins Kurt Schlichter
