Women Call Out Julia Roberts for Voicing 'Insulting' and 'Disgusting' Pro-Harris Ad

An ad that encourages women to lie to their husbands about supporting Kamala Harris is getting blasted on social media.

The ad supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, which was released by Vote Common Good, was voiced by actress Julia Roberts.

“In the one place in America where women still have the right to choose, you can vote any way you want,” Roberts says. “And no one will ever know.”

In the ad, a woman wearing a bedazzled American flag hat votes for Harris. When she leaves the voting booth, her husband asks if she made the “right choice.”

“Sure did, honey,” the woman replies.

“Remember, what happens in the booth stays in the booth,” Roberts says. “Vote Harris-Walz.”

This ad featuring actress Julia Roberts encourages women to defy or lie to their husbands because the end (abortion) justifies the means. A fitting way to end a campaign marked by dishonesty and false claims of unity. https://t.co/X6M3yNO597 — Caryn Sullivan (@CarynSullivan14) October 28, 2024

Dear Julia Roberts,



Your commercial insinuating that women voting for Trump are being coerced or intimidated by their husbands is insulting.



We aren’t the ones being manipulated by the press or Hollywood.



It was so disappointing that you would send that message to so many… pic.twitter.com/RuuCC8nM23 — Victoria Sullivan (@victoria4nh) October 30, 2024

Julia Roberts does the voice-over for this execrable political ad. The gist of it is this:



Since men like your husband have taken away your right to choose abortion, you can stick it to them by exercising your right to choose Harris-Walz. pic.twitter.com/0S09EljuUh — Denny Burk (@DennyBurk) October 29, 2024

The whole Kamala campaign is based on deceit, and here is proof. 👇



Thanks, @juliaroberts, for asking married people to lie to each other. pic.twitter.com/4k87k7bdcn — Mrs Denosko🇺🇸 🌝 (@Denosko1) October 29, 2024

Dear @JuliaRoberts, this ad is the most insulting (one of anyway) I’ve ever seen. I am a strong woman and no one tells me what to do and I will always make my own decisions. I don’t have to f’in lie about it. Disgusting. https://t.co/itzcRd6Al1 — jillian (@jillianstan13) October 31, 2024