Tipsheet

Hochul Thinks Trump's MSG Rally Is a Sign He's 'Waving the White Flag of Surrender'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 28, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul interpreted former President Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday as a sign he's “waving the white flag of surrender.”

“He’s coming back to a city that he knows well. He’s comfortable here. Maybe he’d like to sleep in his own bed,” the Democrat governor said on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.” 

But according to Hochul, it was a political waste.

“It means he’s giving up, because why else would you come to New York City? You are not going to find undecided voters walking the streets of Manhattan today."

Based on the massive crowds both inside and in the streets, Trump's MSG rally was hardly him "waving the white flag of surrender." Instead, the former president and others believe deep blue New York could be in play.

“We think there’s a chance of winning New York first time since, well, long time, many, many decades," Trump said on Fox News Radio. "And we think there’s a real chance with what’s going on, with the migrants taking over the city, taking over, the whole state, frankly."

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) echoed those remarks on Sunday.

“If you look at Kamala Harris’ performance, she is underperforming Joe Biden in every single swing district,” Stefanik said. “In New York City, she will be the lowest performing Democrat nominee for president since the 1980s. President Trump has historic support among growing demographic groups – African American voters, Hispanic voters, Jewish voters, working class voters – so, this is an America first movement that works for all Americans, and I think that New York could make history on Election Day.”

