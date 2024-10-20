Bill Maher Has a Warning for Dems Ahead of the 2024 Election
Tipsheet

Bret Baier Says He Made a 'Mistake' During Harris Interview

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 20, 2024 12:15 PM
Townhall Media

Fox News’ Bret Baier said he made a “mistake” during his Wednesday interview with Vice President Kamala Harris by not showing former President Trump’s “enemy from within” remark during an interview with Maria Bartiromo as well as Trump's explanation of it during a town hall event with Harris Faulkner. 

“I want to say the mistake—when I called for a soundbite I was expecting a piece of the ‘enemy from within’ from Maria Bartiromo’s interview to be tied to the piece from your town hall, Harris, when you asked the former president about the ‘enemy from within.’ It just had the piece about the town hall,” he explained, before showing how he had wanted the clip to play. 

“My point was that we asked him the question about that sentence and what he was trying to mean,” Baier added.

The exchange about Trump's comment was one of the more contentious moments during the interview. 

Here is a longer clip of Trump explaining his remark. 

