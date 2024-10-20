Bret Baier Says He Made a 'Mistake' During Harris Interview

Fox News’ Bret Baier said he made a “mistake” during his Wednesday interview with Vice President Kamala Harris by not showing former President Trump’s “enemy from within” remark during an interview with Maria Bartiromo as well as Trump's explanation of it during a town hall event with Harris Faulkner.

“I want to say the mistake—when I called for a soundbite I was expecting a piece of the ‘enemy from within’ from Maria Bartiromo’s interview to be tied to the piece from your town hall, Harris, when you asked the former president about the ‘enemy from within.’ It just had the piece about the town hall,” he explained, before showing how he had wanted the clip to play.

“I did make a mistake.” Bret Baier admits he did air the wrong clip during his interview with Kamala Harris. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/6PX29Sbm5W — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 17, 2024

“My point was that we asked him the question about that sentence and what he was trying to mean,” Baier added.

The exchange about Trump's comment was one of the more contentious moments during the interview.

NEW: Kamala Harris fumes after Fox News has a clip ready of Trump after she claimed he called Americans "the enemy within."



Kamala: Trump is the one who talks about an enemy within...



Baier: We actually asked that question to the former president today. Here it is.



Kamala:… pic.twitter.com/q6qHt6Q9QV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 16, 2024

Here is a longer clip of Trump explaining his remark.