Tipsheet

Reporter Couldn't Find Any Harris Supporters at the Early Voting Locations He Visited in This AZ County

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 18, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

During an appearance Wednesday on “Jose-Diaz Balart Reports,” NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard said his team had a difficult time finding any Harris supporters voting early in Mohave County, Arizona, a GOP stronghold. 

“We went to a couple early voting locations, and we saw lengthy lines during the lunch hour. Thirty people waiting in line, and we should note, we did not find a single person who audibly would tell us that they voted for Kamala Harris,” Hillyard said. “These were Trump supporters getting out to vote early in the all-important Mohave County.”

Hillyard shared how he met one voter who stayed home in 2024 but was “horrified by the state of the country” so he showed up to vote. Some others he met had moved from the blue states of California and Oregon to Arizona and were excited to cast their ballots early for Trump.

When asked why one woman came to vote early, she said because former President Trump has urged supporters to do so. 

“He keeps saying it, and I’ve been thinking about it, and so here I am,” the woman said. 

According to RealClearPolitics’ average of polling in the battleground state, Trump is ahead of Harris by 1.4 percentage points.

Tags: ARIZONA 2024 ELECTION

